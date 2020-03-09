Top News of the Day | March 9, 2020: Coronavirus cases in India rise, Allahabad HC order against Yogi govt and more

Here are top news of the day, March 9, 2020: Confirmed coronavirus cases in India, Allahabad HC order against Yogi govt, bloodbath on D-Street and CBI raids on locations linked to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.

Top news of the day on March 9, 2020 was the rise in the number of positive cases of coronavirus in India. In latest update, the number has risen to 43 including a three-year-old child in Kerala.

In a huge setback to the Yogi Adityanath government in UP, Allahabad High Court has directed Lucknow administration to remove all roadside banners with photographs and information of anti-citizenship law protesters allegedly involved in violence. On Sunday, a bench headed by Chief Justice had termed as "highly unjust" the putting up of posters with personal information of protesters.

In a major crisis on the equity market on Monday, Sensex plunged over 1,900 points on Monday, led by a rout in global markets amid volatility due to coronavirus outbreak and falling oil prices.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday raided seven different places in Mumbai in connection with the Yes Bank scam as part of investigations in the alleged Rs 600 crore bribe given by DHFL to the family of banks's co-founder Rana Kapoor.

Confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 43 in India

A three-year-old child who returned to Kerala from Italy tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the number of those infected in India to 43. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 110,000 with the death toll rising up to 3,882.

Allahabad HC directs Yogi govt to take down posters with photos, info of anti-CAA protesters

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to remove all roadside banners with photographs and information of anti-citizenship law protesters allegedly involved in violence in Lucknow. In its order issued on Monday, the high court said that no law is in existence permitting the State to place the banners with personal data of the accused from whom compensation is to be charged.

Sensex plunges over 1,900 pts as coronavirus, falling oil prices trigger global equity rout

Sensex on Monday lost 1,941.67 points, or 5.17%, to close at 35,529.86. The NSE Nifty was down by 538.00 points, or 4.90%, to 10,451.45. The fall on Monday was attributed to heightened volatility in major markets amid concerns over novel coronavirus outbreak and sinking crude prices.

CBI raids seven places in Mumbai linked to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor

CBI on Monday raided seven different places in Mumbai in connection with the Yes Bank scam as part of investigations into the alleged Rs 600 crore bribe given by DHFL to the family of bank's co-founder Rana Kapoor.

Will coronavirus outbreak postpone IPL 2020?

Amid speculations, a BCCI source said that the IPL will not be affected by the recent outbreak of coronavirus. The source said all precautionary measures will be taken by the board during the 13th season of the IPL successfully.

BCCI source reveals what MSD needs to do to get back into India's T20 World Cup squad

A BCCI source has confirmed that MS will be back in contention for India's T20 World Cup squad if his performances are above per in the IPL this year.

'Baaghi 3' Box Office Report Day 3: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's film crosses Rs 50 crore mark over weekend

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Baaghi 3' opened to average numbers, but the movie has gained a little momentum at the Box Office. Over the weekend, the film earned more than Rs 50 crore after Box Office showed growth on Sunday.

Johnny Depp to play Joker in 'The Batman'?

Johnny Depp is in talks with the makers of The Batman to play the antagonist in Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman', reports said.