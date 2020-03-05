Top News of the Day | March 5, 2020: PM Modi's Brussels visit postponed, 7 Congress MPs suspended from LS and more

In top news of the day on March 5, Thursday, India and EU decided to reschedule Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brussels in view of advice by health authorities due to coronavirus outbreak, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during the weekly press briefing.

In other big news, seven Congress MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha on the "charges of gross misconduct" and "utter disregard" for House rules after they snatched papers from the Speaker's table.

Meanwhile, in its fourth death warrant in the Nirbhaya case, Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday set the execution of the four rapists for March 20 at 5:30 AM. The order comes a day after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of one of the convicts Pawan Gupta. With the rejection, all the legal remedies available to them have been exhausted.

Tahir Hussain, the suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor who was absconding after being accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma, was arrested on Thursday.

PM Modi's visit to Brussels for India-EU summit deferred over coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Modi's scheduled visit to Brussels for the India-EU summit has been deferred in view of novel coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. India and EU decided to reschedule the visit to Brussels in view of advice by health authorities due to coronavirus outbreak, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

7 Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for rest of Budget session

Seven Congress MPs were on Thursday suspended from Lok Sabha on the "charges of gross misconduct" after they snatched papers from the Speaker's table. Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla have been suspended from Lok Sabha for the rest of Budget session.

Nirbhaya rapists to be hanged on March 20

The four convicts who gang-raped and murdered the 23-year old paramedic 'Nirbhaya' in 2012 will be hanged on March 20 at 5:30 AM, Delhi's Patiala House Court said in its fourth death warrant on Thursday.

Suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain arrested in IB staffer murder case

AAP councillor Tahir Hussain was arrested in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma. He was arrested by Delhi Police immediately after dismissal of his surrender application by a Delhi court.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India enter maiden final as clash against England called off due to rain

Indian women qualified for their maiden final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 after match against England was abandoned due to rain in Sydney. India qualified for the final by virtue of finishing at the top of the group on the points table.

'What will be your call?' CAC questioned all potential national selectors over MS Dhoni's Team India future

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) asked the question of MS Dhoni's potential future in the national team to all the potential national selectors.

Kangana Ranaut training hard to shed 20 kgs in two months for 'Tejas', Dhaakad'

Kangana Ranaut, who put on 20 kg for Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, will have to lose in two months to get into her characters for Dhaakad and Tejas. She has hired a trainer to help her get into shape before she starts shooting for the two films.

Shashank Khaitan confirms 'Mr Lele' is on backburner, Varun Dhawan responds

Director Shashank Khaitan, who was to work with Varun Dhawan in 'Mr Lele' has confirmed that the movie is on the backburner.