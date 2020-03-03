Top News of the Day | March 3, 2020: UNHRC's plea in SC over CAA, more cases of coronavirus in India and more

The top news of March 3, 2020 was the reports of a UNHRC intervention plea in the Supreme Court on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). India's Permanent Mission in Geneva was informed about the UNHRC's decision, following which the Ministry of External Affairs issued a strong statement objecting to the move.

Meanwhile, the fear over the spread of novel coronavirus has reached India with two fresh cases being reported in the country, including one from the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness on novel coronavirus after fresh cases were detected.

In other news, Prime Minister Modi said he will give away his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us.

For the second day in a row, opposition parties stalled the proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament demanding a discussion on Delhi riots that have claimed over 47 lives.

'No locus standi': MEA on UNHRC's intervention plea in SC over CAA

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has filed an intervention in the Indian Supreme Court on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying that the new law "raises a number of issues India's wider human rights obligations in the context of the fundamental principle of non-refoulment."

India has strongly objected to the move, saying that the CAA is an internal matter of India and concerns the sovereign right of the Indian Parliament to make laws.

Two fresh cases of novel coronavirus confirmed, PM Modi chairs meeting to review preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness on novel coronavirus after two fresh cases were detected in India. Modi said there is no need to panic and we need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection.

PM Modi to give away his social media accounts to 'inspirational women'

A day after netizens went crazy over the tweet that he's thinking about leaving social media, PM Modi again took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he will give away his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us.

Demanding discussion over Delhi riots, opposition stalls Parliament again

Opposition parties on Tuesday stalled the proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament for the second consecutive day as they sought a discussion on Delhi riots.

Shraddha Kapoor celebrates birthday with 'beautiful kids and senior citizens of Ashadaan'

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday at the orphanage Ashadaan run by Missionaries of Charity. The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos and videos from the celebrations.

Deepika Padukone cancels trip to France for Paris Fashion Week due to coronavirus

Deepika Padukone has called off her trip to Paris Fashion Week due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Virat Kohli heard saying ‘Jab India mein yeh ayenge tab dikha doonga’ during NZ’s 2nd innings in Christchurch

As India lost the test series 2-0 to New Zealand, Kohli was heard saying “Jab India mein yeh log aayengey, tab dikha doonga (I will show them when they come to India)” during the second match.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 may be postponed till end of year due to coronavirus outbreak

Japan’s Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto on Tuesday (March 3) said that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) may allow the country to postpone the Olyimpics till later this year due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.