Top News of the Day | March 21, 2020: Inmates clash with police in Kolkata Jail, India prepares for Janta Curfew

In the top news of the day, over 3,700 passenger trains scheduled to start between Saturday midnight to 10 pm on Sunday will stay grounded in the wake of "Janata curfew" called by Modi in the face of the pandemic.

In a related development, Health Minister of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that there has been a "big rise" in the number of patients in the state, with 12 positive cases recorded in a single day in the state, urging the citizens to avoid using public transport to contain the spread. We are in Phase-2 and heading towards Phase-3," he added.

Meanwhile, Twelve passengers who undertook train journeys in the last eight days have been tested positive. While four of them with a travel history to Dubai were travelling on Godan Express (Train 11055) from Mumbai to Jabalpur on March 16, eight passengers travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on March 13.

In another development, Violent clashes erupted between inside the Dum Dum Central Jail in Kolkata on Saturday as inmates reportedly torched prison property, vandalised their cells, and hit out at the security personnel present there.

Over 3,700 passenger trains scheduled to start between Saturday midnight to 10 pm on Sunday will stay grounded in the wake of "Janata curfew" announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid coronavirus outbreak.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in the country, Health Minister of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that there has been a "big rise" in the number of patients in the state who tested positive for the virus infection, urging the citizens to avoid using public transport to contain the spread.

Twelve passengers who undertook the train journey in the last eight days have been tested positive, the Ministry of Railways said on Saturday. While four of them with a travel history to Dubai were travelling on Godan Express (Train 11055) from Mumbai to Jabalpur on March 16, eight passengers travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on March 13.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic scare has not even left prison premises untouched. Violent clashes erupted between inside the Dum Dum Central Jail in Kolkata on Saturday as inmates reportedly torched prison property, vandalised their cells, and hit out at the security personnel present there.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday said that she did not try to skip any screening and that "she had to be after the authorities to get the test done".

Guilty writer Kanika Dhillon was in for a shock yesterday when a user on Twitter called her out and said that she should be jailed. The user mistook the writer for singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to hold a conference call with all the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises on Tuesday (March 24) according to recent reports.The kick-off of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has expressed his thoughts on MS Dhoni's possible inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad for later this year. Ever since the announcement of central contracts for Team India by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been made, the one thing everyone noticed was the exclusion of Dhoni.