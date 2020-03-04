Top News of the Day | Mar 4, 2020: COVID19 cases in India rise to 28, Prez rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya rapist & more

In top news of the day on Wednesday, March 4, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India has reported 28 positive cases of coronavirus so far. Taking measures to stop the spread of disease, the government has announced that all international passengers will henceforth be screened at airports for the disease.

In other big news, President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy plea of one the convicts, Pawan Gupta, in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case. With the rejection, all the legal remedies that were available to the convicts have been exhausted, paving the way for their execution.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the consolidation in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) with effect from April 1, 2020. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in August last year announced that 10 state-run banks would be merged into four larger PSBs.

The Cabinet also approved to amend the extant FDI Policy to permit foreign investment in Air India by NRIs, who are Indian Nationals, up to to 100% under the automatic route.

28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India so far

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said a total of 28 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in India so far. This includes the three coronavirus patients who were detected in Kerela and discharged from the hospital after they recovered last month.

President rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya rapist Pawan Gupta

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday rejected the mercy plea of one the convicts, Pawan Gupta, in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case. With the rejection, all the legal remedies that were available to the convicts have been exhausted.

Cabinet approves mega-merger of 10 state-run banks into 4 larger PSBs

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the mega-merger of state-run banks to strengthen banking structure in the country. The mega-merger includes the amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into Punjab National Bank; Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank; Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India; and Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank.

FDI rules amended to allow NRIs to buy 100% stake in Air India

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an amended FDI policy on civil aviation, permitting non-resident Indian nationals to own 100% stakes of Air India. The proposed changes in FDI Policy will enable foreign investment by NRIs into Air India up to 100% under the automatic route.

'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' trailer featuring Parineeti Chopra-Arjun Kapoor launched

The trailer for Dibakar Banerjee directorial 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor is out. The film showcases an intriguing tale between two strangers and how they are trapped with each other away from home.

Kareena Kapoor Khan denies signing Rajkumar Hirani's next opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Rumours were strong that Shah Rukh has signed his next film with Rajkumar Hirani in which he will be paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena, however, has denied the reports, saying that though she is excited to share screen space with him, there is no film on the cards as yet.

16-year-old Shafali Verma climbs to attain no.1 rank in ICC Women's T20I rankings

Team India batter Shafali Verma has claimed up 19 slots to reach the first spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings. The youngster has smashed 485 runs so far in the shortest format of the game with a strike-rate of 146.96.

Sunil Joshi replaces MSK Prasad as BCCI chief selector

Former Indian spinner Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh have been appointed to senior men’s selection committee panel by BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). CAC also recommended Joshi's name for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee to replace MSK Prasad.