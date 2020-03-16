Top News of the Day | Mar 16, 2020: Yes Bank founder's custody extended, global airlines' bankruptcy predicted & more

In top news of the day on Monday, March 16, 2020, the Bihar government, under the Mukhyamantri Chikitsa Sahayata Kosh Yojana scheme, will bear the cost of medical expenditure of all patients in the state found positive with the coronavirus infection, Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar announced on Monday.

The Centre for Aviation, part of the Aviation Week Network (CAPA), a market intelligence firm for the aviation and travel industry, on Monday predicted that most airlines in the world will be bankrupt due to the coronavirus outbreak that has severely impacted the industry.

Mumbai's special court on Monday ordered for the second time the extension of judicial custody of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, this time till March 20. This comes days after Kapoor was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with several allegations of financial misconduct against him.

Amid the increasing number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, all cinema halls, multiplexes, cineplexes and gyms in Noida have been closed till March 31.

In news from the world of sports, after the kick-off of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, one of the franchises officials claimed that the owners are set to have a conference call at 6 pm on Monday (March 16).

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his thoughts on how India and its people are 'amazing' while speaking on a chat show. Akhtar also revealed his love for India and claimed that Indians do not want war with Pakistan. “India is a great place, the people are amazing. Never did I feel that they want any animosity or any type of war with Pakistan," Shoaib claimed.

In top entertainment stories of the day, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan travelled to Varanasi over the weekend to attend Ganga Arti along with her mother Amrita Singh. Taking to her Instagram account, Sara shared a video and captioned it saying, "Namaste Darshako. Banaras ki galliyo se... oh what a lovely day. So much fun- such little you pay. If only in Varanasi one could stay."

This time the Dabboo Ratnani calendar featured none other than actress Kiara Advani who was clicked topless, standing behind a giant leaf by the celebrity photographer. In a recent interview with Tweak India, Kiara opened up about how she received a lot of suggestive direct messages on social media after she shared the picture.

