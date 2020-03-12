Top News of the Day | Mar 12, 2020: India reviews steps on coronavirus pandemic, schools to remain shut in Delhi & more

In top news of the day on Thursday, March 12, 2020, the Union Ministry of Health reviewed its preparedness in the wake of the outbreak. The disease has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has reached 118,000 in as many as 114 countries across the world.

In view of the disease outbreak, the Delhi government ordered all cinema halls to remain shut in the national capital till March 31. All schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed till further orders.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested an individual in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) operative Ankit Sharma, who was slain amid the raging communal violence in northeast Delhi last month. The arrested individual has been identified as one 'Salman', also known as 'Nanhe'.

As Iran's death toll due to the coronavirus outbreak reached 429, India has decided to operate two special flights to the country to evacuate Indians. One will fly out from Mumbai on March 13, 12:30 PM, and the other will embark from Delhi on 15th March, 1:40 am.

In top sports news of the day, Tthe first one-day international between India and South Africa at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala was called off due to rain without a single ball being bowled on Thursday (March 12).

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its impact in sports as well. The 13th editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be played behind closed doors due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus across the nation.

In news from the world of entertainment, actor and comedian Kapil Sharma has a message for the people fearing the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday and today, Sharma, through his Instagram spread the message of 'prevention is better than cure'.

Irrfan Khan is currently gearing up for his much-awaited film Angrezi Medium which releases on March 13, 2020, however, the actor is also reportedly all set for another film release. According to a report, Irrfan's film 'Apno Se Bewafai', which has been awaiting a release for the past two years will finally hit the theatres on April 2.

