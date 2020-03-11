Top News of the Day | Mar 11, 2020: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Shivakumar appointed Karnataka Congress chief & more

In top news of the day on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, the Madhya Pradesh political drama reached its zenith, a day after Holi. Ending his 18-year-long association with the grand old party Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Scindia was inducted into the party by BJP National President JP Nadda at the party's headquarters in New Delhi.

Day after Holi, Scindia changes colour; joins saffron party BJP

Congress central leadership on Wednesday appointed disputed veteran leader DK Shivakumar as the chief of the Karnataka Congress, replacing Dinesh Gundu Rao who held the post until now. On the other hand, Anil Chaudhary has been appointed as the chief of the Delhi unit of the grand old party.

DK Shivakumar appointed Karnataka Congress chief, Anil Chaudhary to head Delhi unit

In an apparent relief to customers, the State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday did away with the provision of having to maintain an Average Monthly Balance (AMB) for savings accounts with customers at the bank. According to a statement by the SBI, this step will benefit all 44.51 crore savings accounts at the bank and will bring customers delightful and hassle-free banking experience.

State Bank of India waives off Average Monthly Balance requirement for all savings accounts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday replied in the Lok Sabha to the discussion over the recent communal clashes in Delhi that led to riots, specifically in the northeastern region of the national capital. Shah condoled the deaths of the 52 people that occurred in the clashes and thanked the Delhi Police for bringing an end to the violence within 36 hours.

'Delhi Riots a planned conspiracy, Congress leaders gave hate speech, instigated violence': Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

In top sports news of the day, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed at the Madras High Court appealing to cancel the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday (March 10) due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in India. The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its impact in India as well. With over 50 cases in the country, many sporting events have either been canceled or postponed.

PIL filed in Madras High Court to call-off IPL 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak in India

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced their decision to postpone the Asia XI and World XI matches due to the rapid outbreak of coronavirus across the globe on Wednesday (March 11).

BCB postpones Asia XI vs World XI matches amid coronavirus fears

In news from the world of entertainment, the makers of Ek Villain 2 have announced the second female lead in the film, which has Disha Patani as the lead femme, is none other than Tara Sutaria. She will be paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor in the film.

After Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria roped in to play female lead in John Abraham-Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Ek Villain 2'

Farhad Samji has two upcoming directorial which stars leading superstars of Bollywood. The first one is Bachchan Pandey in which Akshay Kumar stars in the titular role, while the second one is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which has Salman Khan as the leading actor. Now, as per reports, not Bachchan Pandey but Salman's film will be the remake of Ajith Kumar's Tamil film 'Veeram'.

Not Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Pandey' but Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' to be remake of Ajith's 'Veeram'?