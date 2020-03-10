Top News of the Day | Mar 10, 2020: 22 Cong MLAs quit party following Jyotiraditya Scindia, Italy under lockdown & more

In top news of the day on Wednesday, March 10, 2020, an alarming turn of events took place for the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh, as rebel leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday resigned from the grand old party. The development comes after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and in Delhi. The meeting has fueled speculations that he will join the BJP and ultimately help the party topple the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, party approves 'expulsion for anti-party activities'

Moments after former leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit Congress, as many as 22 party MLAs from Madhya Pradesh have submitted their resignations to state governor Lalji Tandon. All of them are considered close to Scindia and were staying in a Bengaluru resort since Monday.

22 MLAs including six ministers close to Scindia resign, MP govt set to collapse

The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday confirmed six more cases of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak in the state, taking the total number of cases in the state to 12. As a preventive measure, all official public functions have been banned and a high alert has been sounded across the state. In addition, all cinema theatres across Kerala have been closed till March 31.

Six more cases of coronavirus in Kerala, three in Karnataka; toll crosses 50

Coronavirus outbreak: All cinema theatres across Kerala to remain closed till March 31

In a measure that sounds borderline dystopian, the Italian government has decided to put the entire country in lockdown till April 3, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The virus has nearly devoured Italy, making it Europe's worst-affected country in the COVID-19 epidemic.

Italy put under total lockdown as Europe braces for coronavirus outbreak

In top sports news of the day, the COVID-19 could have a massive impact on the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The cash-rich tournament is now set for a massive set-back after the Karnataka Government denied hosting any IPL matches in Bengaluru.

Karnataka government writes to Centre asking to suspend IPL 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has shut down doubters in a new promo video for IPL 2020. In the clip, the CSK skipper can be seen inside an aeroplane when two fellow passengers start saying that Dhoni and his side won't be able to replicate their past glory in this year's IPL. However, after they spotted MSD sitting right next to them, one of them started apologizing while the plane made the announcement: “Seat belt baandh lijiye sir. Plane aur helicopter dono take-off karenge.”

WATCH: CSK skipper MS Dhoni shuts down doubters in new IPL 2020 promo video

In news from the sphere of entertainment, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill's adorable PDA continues even outside of the 'Bigg Boss 13' house. In a recent instance, Sidharth threw a challenge at Shehnaz Gill. The 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif', who is currently featuring on the Television show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' accepted the challenge head-on.

Watch: Sidharth Shukla throws challenge at Shehnaz Gill, she responds

Taimur Ali Khan played Holi this year with mother Kareena Kapoor Khan. He was snapped while going to the same some time back, but something else also happened - the media captured a conversation Taimur had with Kartik Aaryan very recently. Now, Taimur Ali Khan repeated Kartik Aaryan's conversation in front of media.

Watch: Taimur Ali Khan repeats Kartik Aaryan's conversation in front of media