Top News of the Day | Mar 02, 2020: Nirbhaya convicts' execution stayed, first coronavirus infection in Delhi & more

In top news of the day on Monday, March 02, 2020, a Delhi court stayed the execution of all four individuals convicted in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case (aka the Nirbhaya case). The matter has been deferred until further orders.

Two new positive cases of Coronavirus have been detected in India, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday. While one of the cases has been reported from the national capital, the other has been reported from Dubai.

In light of this development, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Monday briefed the media about the country's preparations to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak that has so far claimed over 3,000 lives globally. Speaking at a press conference, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan advised Indians "to avoid non-essential travel to China, Iran, Korea, Singapore, and Italy."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced Rs 1 crore compensation and a job in the Delhi government to a family member of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma, who was killed in the riot-hit northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area last week.

In top sports news of the day, on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough scolded Virat Kohli for alleged dodgy tactics during the match against New Zealand. The No. 1 Test side in the world India lost against New Zealand by 7-wickets in the second Test of the two-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday (March 2).

Recently, fast bowler Ishant Sharma suffered a re-injury during the India-New Zealand Test series. A BCCI official has spoken about the same and feels that as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Rahul Dravid must take responsibility for all actions in and around the academy.

From the realm of entertainment news, some interesting developments have been reported. Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar have come out in support of hanging Nirbhaya's criminals. To reiterate, a Delhi court has put a stay on the execution of the accused and Nirbhaya's mother recently claimed that the entire system supports criminals.

Still making buzz over his role in Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan starring film 'Love Aaj Kal', Randeep Hooda has now taken his first step into the world of Hollywood. The actor is making his debut in Hollywood with the Netflix film 'Extraction' opposite Chris Hemsworth.

