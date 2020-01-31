Top News of the Day | Jan 31, 2020: Delhi court stays execution of Nirbhaya convicts, India defeats New Zealand & more

In top news of the day on Friday, January 31, 2020, the novel coronavirus scare continues to wreak havoc as an Air India plane was sent to Wuhan to evacuate Indian nationals stuck in China. The 423-seater jumbo B747 aircraft departed from the Delhi airport at 12:30 PM and reached Wuhan in the evening. More than 213 people have died due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

A Delhi court on Friday stayed till further orders the hanging of three Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case death row convicts, that was scheduled for February 1. While staying the execution, the Delhi court observed, "The Courts of this country cannot afford to adversely discriminate any convict, including death row convict, in pursuit of his legal remedies, by turning Nelson's eye towards him."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its election manifesto, called the 'Delhi Sankalp Patra', ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020. The manifesto was released in the presence of Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan, and other BJP MPs.

After the arrest of a 17-year old minor shooter by the Delhi police for firing at anti-Citizenship Amendment act protestors at Delhi's Jamia area on Thursday, a Delhi court on Friday sent the accused to 14 days protective custody.

In top sports news of the day, Team India defeated New Zealand after yet another nail baiting super over in the fourth T20I match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday (January 31). With this victory, India has gained a 4-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

As far as the Australian Open is concerned, Dominic Thiem secured a dramatic win over Alex Zverev in the semi-final of the ongoing tennis tournament on Friday (January 31). The Austrian knocked out Zverev to secure his spot in the final of the tournament.

From the world of entertainment, the adventure show 'Man vs Wild' continues to dominate headlines. Impressed with Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, Bear Grylls is now taking forward his 'Man vs Wild' series with Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli. Grylls shot with Rajinikanth for the second and third episodes of the 14-part series. Meanwhile, Akshay completed shooting for it on Thursday.

Urmila Matondkar recently spoke about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She mentioned that the law would be recorded as the black law in the history of India. The actress was speaking on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 72nd death anniversary at Gandhi Bhavan memorial in Pune. She compared CAA with the Rowlatt Act brought under the British rule post Second World War.

