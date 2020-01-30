Top News of the Day | Jan 30, 2020: Gunman fires at protester near Jamia, first case of Coronavirus in India, and more

In top news of the day on Thursday, January 30, 2020, the novel coronavirus scare now spreads across the country as India reported its first positive case of novel coronavirus infection in Kerala. The patient, a student of the Wuhan University, is stable and in isolation at a hospital, Kerala government sources said. Many more suspected cases have been reported from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Delhi but only one sample has been reported positive till now.

At least one person was injured as an armed man shot at protesting students of Jamia Millia Islamia. Students of Jamia were taking out a march from the university to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat on the occasion of Martyrs Day. The man was identified as 19-year-old Ram Bhagat Gopal Sharma, a resident of Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday approved the extension of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who was to retire on Friday. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had written a letter to the EC seeking an extension of Patnaik's tenure for a month.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the curative petition of Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case. The four convicts - Akshay Singh Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma - are scheduled to be hanged at 6 AM on February 1 after a Delhi court issued death warrants against them earlier this month. This was the second death warrant after Mukesh filed a mercy petition to the President and several pleas in various courts.

In the world of sports, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the semi-final of the ongoing Australian Open on Thursday (January 30). The 32-year-old outplayed Federer to secure his spot in the final of the tournament. Djokovic was in top form and won the match by 7-6 6-4 6-3 in the end after a frantic clash for the first set.

More from the same tournament, Australian tennis star Ashleigh Barty crashed out of in the semi-finals of the ongoing Australian Open on Thursday (January 30). The current world number one lost out to America's Sofia Kenin, who secured her spot in the final of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career. The 21-year-old Kenin defeated Barty by 7-6, 7-5 in the semi-final to secure her spot in the final of the tournament.

In top updates of the day from entertainment, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan have teamed up for Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'. The movie marks the first outing of actors with each other while Akshay and Sara will be working with Rai for the first time.

A day after there were reports of a 33-year-old filing a complaint against ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya alleging that he had forced her to watch adult films and deprived her of work, actor Tanushree Dutta who has always been vocal about women's issues has said that Bollywood should boycott the choreographer.

