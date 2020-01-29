Top News of the Day | Jan 29, 2020: Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma expelled from JD(U), Saina Nehwal joins BJP and more

In top news of the day on Wednesday, January 28, 2020, The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday expelled Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma from the party over their 'anti-party activities'. The two had recently upped their attacks against the party's alliance BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and even questioned JD(U) over its stance on the law.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has released photographs of 70 people who were allegedly involved in the Jamia violence that broke out during protests against the Citizenship amendment act (CAA) on December 15, 2019.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which seeks to increase the limit on termination of pregnancy from 20 to 24 weeks if passed in the parliament.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued an order to remove Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Anurag Thakur & Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from the list of star campaigners of the party for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections with immediate effect. A show-cause notice was sent to both for their inflammatory speech.

Following the precedent set by Indigo, Air India, SpiceJet, another airliner GoAir on Wednesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the airlines till further notice. he had thrown a series of questions at an anchor of a popular broadcast news media network, inside an IndiGo airlines flight. The comedian was also heard making several comments regarding the anchor's journalistic ethics.

Noted Indian Badminton player and Olympic-bronze medalist Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday at the party's headquarters in New Delhi.

Amid scares of Novel Coronavirus outbreak across the world, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj has been suspected of the infection. The suspected medical student has returned from China recently and skipped the special investigation centre at the airport.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by 2012 Delhi gangrape convict Mukesh against the rejection of mercy petition by the President.

