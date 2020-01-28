Top News of the Day | Jan 28, 2020: Centre launches helpline for coronavirus, Sharjeel Imam arrested from Bihar and more

In top news of the day on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, the novel coronavirus scare continues to spread as India launches a 24*7 helpline. Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam was also arrested today by the Delhi Police from Bihar's Jehanabad over his recent comments.

In top news of the day on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, the novel coronavirus scare continues to spread across the world amid concerns of infection. The death toll in China rose to over 100 while back home in India, about three suspected cases have been reported. Although there is no report of any confirmed case in India, the virus has created quite a scare in the country. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has launched a 24*7 helpline number +91-11-23978046 to respond to queries on the novel coronavirus.

Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam was arrested today by the Delhi Police from Bihar's Jehanabad over his recent comments stating "Assam should be cut off from the rest of India" in a speech reportedly delivered at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on January 16.

Speaking of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today penned a letter to EU President David Maria Sassoli saying that it is inappropriate for one legislature to pass judgment on another, a practice that can surely be misused by vested interests. This comes after amid reports that the European Union Parliament is all set to discuss resolutions on India's citizenship act. More than 600 of 751 members of the EU Parliament are part of the six groups that have tabled anti-CAA resolutions.

The Dawar Battalion of Indian Army's Snow Leopard Brigade airlifted more than 100 stranded civilians including critically ill patients and elderly people from Gurez valley in Jammu and Kashmir. The valley is has been cut off from Kashmir and a large number of locals have been stranded since early November due to heavy snowfall.

In news regarding the Australian Open, veteran tennis player Leander Paes' in the tournament has unfortunately come to an end as he was knocked out in the second round of the mixed doubles. He and his Latvian partner Jelena Ostapenko were defeated by the American-British pair of Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray 6-2, 7-5.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will meet for the 50th time after they book their place in the Australian Open semi-finals. While Federer survived a scare from Tennys Sangren in five sets, Djokovic followed it up with a dominant win over Milos Raonic.

A serious accusation in the entertainment world: Ace choreographer-filmmaker Ganesh Acharya has been accused of forcing to watch adult videos and depriving a 33-year-old female choreographer of work. The woman has filed a complaint against him at Maharashtra Women's Commission and Amboli Police Station. She has alleged that Ganesh made her watch porn whenever she visited his office situated in Mumbai. The woman also revealed that she was forced to give a commission from her income to him.

In what comes as a milder piece of news from the world of television, superstar Rajinikanth is all set to get featured in Bear Grylls' adventurous show Man vs Wild. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi appearing in an earlier episode, now Rajini will be seen in one of the episodes along with other Hollywood celebrities. Both Bear and Rajini have arrived at Bandipur forest in Karnataka for the shooting.

