Top News of the Day | Jan 25, 2020: Coronavirus scare reaches India, Rajasthan passes anti-CAA resolution and more

In top news of the day on Saturday, January 25, 2020, the dispute surrounding BJP leader Kapil Mishra's controversial 'India vs Pakistan' remark has aggravated, with the Election Commission banned Mishra from campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections for 48 hours starting from 5 PM on Saturday. Delhi police on Friday registered an FIR against Mishra for his contentious tweet likening the electoral battle in the Delhi polls as an 'India vs Pakistan match'.

Amid concerns over the fact that a new strain of virus has taken the world by storm, the Novel Coronavirus scare has now reached India. To remain alert, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Sarda on Saturday held a high-level review meeting with senior officers of the Health Ministry, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and National Cooperative Development Corporation in Delhi to review preparedness and take required steps for prevention and management of Novel Coronavirus in India.

Jammu and Kashmir slowly but steadily awaken to a new era of freedom as J&K authorities allowed access to mobile internet on prepaid and postpaid phones from Saturday after a blockade of six months. The services will, however, be restricted to whitelisted sites only and the internet speed will be limited to 2G. Social media websites will remain blocked for the residents of the valley.

Meanwhile, another state government has passed a resolution against the CAA. The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan on Saturday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), urging the central government to take back the contentious act. With this, Rajasthan has now become the third state to pass a resolution against the amended citizenship act, after Kerala and Punjab.

In top news of the day from sports, Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal cruised to the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday. Rafael is set to take on either Australian Nick Kyrgios or Russian 16th seed Karen Khachanov to secure his spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament next.

The Indian women’s hockey team begin their New Zealand tour with a 4-0 win. Skipper Rani Rampal struck twice as she helped her side start their first tour of the Olympic year with a confident 4-0 victory over New Zealand Development squad.

An unfortunate piece of news has arrived from the world of television entertainment - Television actress Sejal Sharma who starred in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji committed suicide on Friday, January 24. The reason behind her suicide is still unclear, however, things were reportedly not going smoothly in her personal life. Sejal played the role of Simmi Khosla, lead actor Ansh Bagri (Rocky's) adopted sister.

Moving on to Bollywood, in a recent interview, actress Disha Patani has revealed why she chose to work in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', the film which will mark her second collaboration with Salman after Bharat. Disha Patani is currently a busy woman in Bollywood, awaiting the release of her next film Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles.

