Top News of the Day | Jan 24, 2020: Periyar statue vandalised in Chengalpattu, India beats New Zealand and more

In top news of the day on Friday, January 24, 2020, the dispute surrounding actor-turned-politician Rajnikanth's controversial remarks on Periyar continues, with Dravidian social activist Periyar's statue being vandalised in Kaliyapattai village in the Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu on Friday. The statue was found with its right hand, and face damaged. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The Election Commission today asked social media platform Twitter to take down Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra's tweet referring to the electoral battle in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls as a fight between India and Pakistan. On January 23, Mishra had tweeted, "India and Pakistan would fight on the streets of Delhi on February 8."

The controversy around the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), too, seems to be on its usual peak. In the face of repeated assertion by Home Minister Amit Shah and various other BJP leaders that the CAA will not be withdrawn, Tamil Nadu's opposition party the DMK and its allies have decided to hold a state-wide signature campaign against the CAA and the implementation of National Population Register (NPR).

Hamid Ashraf, the mastermind behind the recent railway e-ticketing scam, sent a message to the Director-General of Railway Protection Force (RPF) listing out 25 things that allegedly exposed IRCTC's security system. Arun Kumar, DG of RPF, has confirmed receiving the message. The validity of the message is now being investigated.

In top sports news of the day, Team India cruised to a 6-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first T20I match at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. With this win, the 'Men In Blue' have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

American prodigy Coco Gauff caused yet another upset on Friday (January 24) and cruised to the fourth round of the ongoing Australian Open. The 15-year-old outclassed the defending champion, Naomi Osaka, in straight sets to secure her spot in the next round.

In top Entertainment news of the day, Abhishek Bachchan has given a sneak peek into his character for the film 'Bob Biswas'. Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek shared a picture where he can be seen giving a sneak peek into his character.

The upcoming Hollywood release 'Bad Boys For Life' featuring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the lead role is getting its versions in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Giving a hint about the Hindi version, Rohit Shetty presented a video from the promo. Actually, Rohit Shetty shared the video of 'Bad Boys For Life', a glimpse from the trailer of the film, with the background music 'Aaya Police'. Before that, Rohit Shetty took us back to the epic climax from his upcoming release 'Sooryavanshi', which features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in an intense action sequence.

