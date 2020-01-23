Top News of the Day | Jan 23, 2020: Two Chinese city on lock down, India rejects Trump offer of mediation and more

In top news of the day on Thursday, January 23, 2020, novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China's Hubei province with two major cities being put on lockdown amid fears of the spread of the virus. Nearly 600 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported so far, with at least 17 deaths.

US President Donald Trump's another offer of mediation between India and Pakistan got the usual reply from New Delhi with the MEA reiterating the stand that there is no role for any third party on the Kashmir issue.

In Bihar, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar responded to Pavan Varma's letter and dared him to quit the party.

At United Nations, Pakistan received a dressing down from India for "spewing venom and false narratives of monumental proportions' about Jammu and Kashmir.

From the world of sports news, former Pak cricketer Shoaib Akhtar took a potshot at Virender Sehwag for comments made in 2016, claiming that he has more 'maal' (money) than there are 'baal' (hair) on former Indian opener's head. Indian skipper Virat Kohli has, meanwhile, said that his team won't be looking for revenge against New Zealand for World Cup defeat.

In top Bollywood news, the first look of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar her debut film 'Prithviraj' was released on Thursday. Also, Javed Akhtar on Wednesday gave an update on Shabana Azmi's health, saying that she is recovering well at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.

'No role for third party': India on Trump's offer of mediation with Pakistan

Reacting to US President Donald Trump's another offer of mediation between India and Pakistan, New Delhi on Thursday reiterated that there is no role for any third party on the Kashmir issue and the onus lies on Islamabad to create a conducive environment for talks.

Novel coronavirus outbreak: China puts cities of Wuhan, Huanggang on lock down

The Chinese government on Thursday put on lockdown two cities - Wuhan and Huanggang - in an effort to stop the spread of novel coronavirus that has killed 17 people and has infected nearly 600. Both cities fall under Central China's Hubei province with Wuhan being the ground zero of 2019-nCoV.

Pawan Varma is free to leave JD(U): Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday hit back at JD(U) leader Pavan Varma, saying that he's free to leave the party. Speaking to journalists over Varma’s public remarks, Kumar said that such issues can be discussed within the party or at party meetings but making it public is 'surprising'.

India slams Pakistan for 'spewing venom' at UNGA

India has once again slammed Pakistan for "spewing venom and false narratives of monumental proportions' in the United Nations about Jammu and Kashmir.

'I have more maal than you have baal': Shoaib Akhtar fires shots at Virendra Sehwag in his lastest post - Watch

Akhtar responded to ex-India cricketer Virender Sehwag's comments on him in his own typical fashion by claiming he has more money than Sehwag has hair on his head.

Virat Kohli reveals why Team India is not looking for 'revenge' against New Zealand

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has expressed his thoughts on how his side won't be looking for any sort of revenge over New Zealand during Friday's opener in Auckland.

Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj': Manushi Chhillar's first look as Sanyogita

Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in YRF's 'Prithviraj'. The movie portrays her as the character of Sanyogita, one of the three wives of Prithviraj. Manushi gave us a sneak-peek into the character by sharing an image on Instagram.

She is recovering well: Javed Akhtar gives an update on Shabana Azmi's health after their car accident

Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi who was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Saturday following an accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway is recovering well, her husband Javed Akhtar said on Wednesday.