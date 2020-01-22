Top News of the Day | Jan 22, 2020: SC refuses to stay CAA, Ejaz Lakdawala's big revelation about Dawood and more

In top news of the day on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as it heard a batch of petitions, close to 140, against and in support of the controversial law. The apex court has given the Centre four weeks to reply on the matter.

Another big news came from the world of crime as gangster Ejaz Lakdawala has given some crucial information to Mumbai Police regarding Dawood Ibrahim's terror links. In Karnataka, the police were able to solve the case of planting an IED at Mangaluru airport on Monday as a man surrendered before Bengaluru police.

In Delhi, a meeting of Union Cabinet was held where a proposal to grant an extension of tenure of Justice Rohini Commission, set up to examine the issue of sub-categorisation within Other Backward Classes (OBCs) was approved.

From the world of sports news, the big breaking came from Thailand Masters tournament where India's ace shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out in the first round of women's singles. In cricket news, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has been asked to skip Bengal's Raji Trophy clash against Delhi to keep himself fresh ahead of the two-match Test series in New Zealand.

Another news came from Bollywood where Jawaani Jaaneman makers launched a song titled Ole Ole 2.0, giving some major 90s nostalgia through the catchy number. Priyanka Chopra, meanwhile, attended the World Economic Forum in Davos where she impressed a lot of peoplw with her speech.

SC refuses to stay CAA, gives Centre 4 weeks to respond

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to pass a stay order on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjiv Khanna said today that it cannot grant any stay on CAA without hearing Centre.

Dawood has provided logistical, financial support to Hafiz Saeed, reveals arrested gangster

Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, arrested by Mumbai Police's anti-extortion cell on January 8, revealed crucial information about Dawood Ibrahim, saying that he provided logistical or financial support to Hafiz Saeed, according to sources quoted by Zee Media.

Man surrenders before police in Bengaluru for planting IED at Mangalore airport

A man on Wednesday surrendered before police at Halsuru police station in Bengaluru in connection with the case of planting IED at Mangalore airport on Monday. In a tweet, Mangaluru City Commissioner of Police Harsha said that a team of police officers will soon fly to Bengaluru to investigate the developments in connection with this case.

Cabinet nod to extension of Justice Rohini commission examining sub-categorisation within OBCs

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of tenure of Justice Rohini Commission, set up to examine the issue of sub-categorisation within Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the Central List. Now the term of the panel, constituted under Article 340 of the Constitution, will be till July 31 2020.

Why Wriddhiman Saha will miss Bengal's next Ranji Trophy clash against Delhi

Team India's first-choice Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has been asked to skip Bengal's Raji Trophy clash against Delhi to keep himself fresh ahead of the two-match Test series in New Zealand.

Thailand Masters: India's Saina Nehwal crashes out in first round

India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal's crashed out in the first round of women's singles at the Thailand Masters 2020 on Wednesday. After a terrible start to the match, Saina managed to pull it back in the second game only to lose the final one in the end.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' song 'Ole Ole 2.0': Saif Ali Khan gives modern twist to his 90s superhit track

Jawaani Jaaneman makers launched the song titled Ole Ole 2.0, a day after they teased it and Saif Ali Khan is sure giving some major 90s nostalgia through the catchy number. While the original song was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the revamped version of the song, which has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi is sung by Yash Narvekar.

Priyanka Chopra at Davos 2020

After Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended World Economic Forum, 2020, held in Davos, Switzerland.