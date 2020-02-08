Top News of the Day | Feb 8, 2020: Delhi assembly polls conclude, Sri Lankan PM meets PM Modi & more

In the top news of the day on Saturday, February 8, polls concluded the national capital which recorded a voter turnout of around 57.06%. AAP is engaged in a triangular contest with the Congress and the BJP. The exit polls predict a sweeping victory for AAP. The results will be declared on February 11.

57.06% voter turnout recorded in Delhi assembly polls; tentative data, says EC

The voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi has concluded. Results will be declared on February 11.

Uber driver felicitated by Mumbai BJP chief for informing on passenger discussing anti-CAA protests

Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief MP Lodha on Saturday felicitated a Uber driver in Mumbai for informing on one of his passengers to the police station, who was discussing anti-CAA protests with his friend on a phone call.

Sri Lankan premier Mahinda Rajapaksa receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, holds talks with PM Modi

After Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attended a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of both the countries on Sunday held bilateral talks on issues ranging from trade to security. Rajapaksa landed in India on Friday evening.

Mumbai Police busts illegal VOIP exchanges, ISI links suspected

The Mumbai Police on Thursday busted illegal VOIP exchanges that were used to call defence persons seeking information related to key military installations.

NZ vs IND: Kyle Jamieson stars as New Zealand beat India by 22-run in Auckland ODI to take unassailable 2-0 lead

New Zealand cruised to a series-clinching 22-run win over Team India in the second ODI match at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday (February 8)

The Indian women's badminton team have withdrawn from the upcoming Badminton Asian Championships starting next week in Manila citing unforeseen ‘health hazard apprehension’.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal all set to marry after 'Coolie No 1' release?

Varun's wedding has been the talk to of the town since last year when there were reports of him getting married but the nuptials reportedly pushed to 2020 as the actor had Street Dancer 3D coming up.

'Want to do one hell of a job', says Sara Ali Khan on working with Dhanush, Akshay Kumar in 'Atrangi Re'

Atrangi Re will see Sara collaborating with superstars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.