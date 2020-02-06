Top News of the Day, Feb 6, 2020: PM Modi's reply in Parliament, RBI's monetary policy and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Parliament was the biggest news of the day on Thursday. The Prime Minister attacked opposition leaders in his more than 90-minute long reply.

PM Modi attacks opposition leaders in Lok Sabha speech

As PM Modi took repeated digs at opposition leaders, he referred to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as "tubelight", saying that it took him 30-40 minutes to respond to his speech.

Over 135 booked for sedition in UP's Azamgarh for holding anti-CAA protests

Police have booked 135 people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) for sedition and arrested 20 of them in the Azamgarh's Bilariaganj area.

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.15%

The RBI has decided to keep the benchmark lending rates or the repo rates unchanged at 5.15%. The reverse repo rate remains unchanged at 4.90%.

Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record 328 days in space

US astronaut Christina Koch landed in Kazakstan after a record stay on the International Space Station, ending a 328-day mission to achieve new breakthroughs in space travel.

'Darbar' director AR Murugadoss moves Madras High Court seeking police protection

Murugadoss has moved the High Court seeking police protection after 'Darbar' distributors trespassed into his residence at Teynampet and demanded that he must compensate them for the losses the movie incurred.

'Baaghi 3' Trailer released

The trailer of 'Baaghi 3' has been unveiled and it stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in leading roles.

Jofra Archer to miss upcoming IPL season for Rajasthan Royals

Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England's upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Shreyas Iyer opens up about scoring his maiden ODI ton during NZ vs IND 1st ODI

Iyer took to Twitter to express his thoughts over India's four-wicket loss in the first ODI and claimed that while he is happy to register his maiden ODI ton in the Blue shirt, he still that was not the ending he was looking for on the day.