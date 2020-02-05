Top News of the Day, Feb 5, 2020: PM announces trust for Ram Temple, Centre moves SC on Nirbhaya case & more

In the biggest news of on Wednesday, the government approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing the Centre's plea against the stay on the hanging of four Nirbhaya gangrape-murder convicts.

Centre, Delhi govt move SC challenging HC verdict on execution of Nirbhaya convicts

Hours after the Delhi High Court dismisses the Centre's plea against the stay on the hanging of four Nirbhaya gangrape-murder convicts, the government moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the order.

'Ready to talk, but...': What Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Shaheen Bagh protest at 'India Ka DNA'

Speaking at Zee News Conclave 'DNA of India' ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said the government was ready to talk to anti-CAA protesters of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh but in a structured manner and not at the protest site.

Centre notifies setting up of 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra' Trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The Centre on Wednesday notified setting up of the trust for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with its registered office in Delhi's Greater Kailash Part -1, following PM Modi's announcement regarding the same in Lok Sabha.

Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar not linked to AAP, reveals family of accused

In what comes as a revelation to a tense drama in Delhi, now the family of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar has denied allegations of Gujjar being linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), adding that none of the members of his family have links to AAP.

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Ross Taylor's unbeaten ton helps Kiwis take 1-0 lead

Shreyas Iyer's maiden ODI ton goes in vain as New Zealand defeated India by four wickets at Seddon Park in Hamilton. today.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat Kohli and Co fined 80% of match fee for slow over-rate in Hamilton

India did not just lose the ODI series opener to New Zealand, but they were also fined 80 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in Hamilton.

Shah Rukh Khan buys rights to Korean film 'A Hard Day' for Hindi remake

The superstar has now bought the rights to the Hindi remake of the Korean film 'A Hard Day'. It was based on a homicide detective who accidentally kills a man with his car and tries to hide his body with his mother's on the day of her funeral.

'Big news coming': Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing's latest tweet makes 'FRIENDS' fans lose their calm

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on 'Friends' took to his Twitter page and announced that he has big news coming up.