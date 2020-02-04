Top News of the Day | Feb 4, 2020: PM's appeasement charge on anti-CAA protests, govt says no decision on NRC and more

In one of the biggest news of the day, the Centre on Tuesday told the Parliament that no decision has been taken on bringing a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) yet. The clarification was given by Minister of Home Affairs (MoS) Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

PM Modi uses anti-CAA protests in Delhi to attack AAP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Delhi needs a government that will not resort to appeasement but supports the CAA.

'Owaisi will do too': Adityanath on Kejriwal reciting Hanuman Chalisa

Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said even AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi will be reciting Hanuman Chalisa one day as AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal did so on Monday.

No discussion on nationwide NRC yet: Centre

The government has not taken any decision on bringing a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) yet, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said. The clarification was given by Minister of Home Affairs (MoS) Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

AAP releases Delhi manifesto, promises 24x7 market, clean water, doorstep ration

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released the party manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, with a focus on sanitation, education, health, and environment. The party also promised to launch a 'Desh Bhakti' programme if it comes to power.

Akshay Kumar ONCE AGAIN rumoured to play antagonist in 'Dhoom 4'

Since last year, it is reported that after John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan, Akshay is likely to play the antagonist in the fourth instalment of Dhoom franchise. Now trade analyst Atul Mohan took to his Twitter page and speculated that Khiladi can indeed be in Dhoom 4.

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' has a new release date

Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn announced a new release date within a week of the earlier announcement.

With Prithvi Shaw making ODI debut, where will KL Rahul bat now? Virat Kohli reveals

With Rohit Sharma being ruled out of the New Zealand series due to injury and KL Rahul proving he can do anything anywhere in the field, Virat Kohli will have some changes as they enter the ODI series.The India captain has confirmed that the ODI will be a debut for Prithvi Shaw. Shaw came into the side as a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal has replaced Rohit.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has another Ranji Trophy feat

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer is making sure to keep adding milestones to his list. The legendary cricketer on Tuesday became the first batsman to register 12,000 runs in the Ranji Trophy.