Top News of the Day | Feb 3, 2020: PM Modi targets Shaheen Bagh protests, India reports third case of coronavirus & more

In top news of the day on Monday, February 3, 2020: Amid recent controversies over protests in the national capital against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged that there is a political conspiracy behind these protests, namely the Shaheen Bagh protests. He also linked these to a 'political design' to 'divide India' and 'ruin the harmony of the nation'. PM Modi addressed his first rally for the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2020 in Karkardooma in the national capital.

In a massive drive, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested 108 members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the last four days. All of them were allegedly involved in the violence that broke out during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a senior official said.

India reported its third confirmed case of Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) on Monday, again from Kerala. According to the Health Ministry of Kerala, the infected person had recently returned from China.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), attached assets worth over Rs 70 crore in the bank accounts of three entities in connection with the money laundering probe in the Rose Valley Ponzi scam case.

In updates from the realm of sports, English cricketer Ben Stokes gave an epic reply to ESPNcricinfo's question on Twitter: 'If you were on phone with Virat Kohli, what would you tell him?' Stokes' reply was very 'desi', fans have noted. Give this a read to know what he said:

Since Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series due to calf injury, uncapped Mayank Agarwal has been roped in as his replacement. Rohit had sustained a calf injury in the fifth T20 International on Sunday.

In top Bollywood news of the day, Sara Ali Khan, in a recent interview with film journalist Anupama Chopra, opened up about the harsh reaction that she received over the trailer of her recent film 'Love Aaj Kal' and said that the reviews hurt her. Ever since the trailer for Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Arushi Sharma was released, audiences have been divided about it but the one thing that everyone couldn't stop talking about was Sara's overacting.

Latin artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin, in addition to Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, appeared as surprise guests in an extravaganza that signalled its Latin American influences from the onset, when Shakira greeted the stadium audience in Spanish with "Hola, Miami."

