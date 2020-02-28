Top News of the Day | Feb 28, 2020: 5% reservation for Muslims in Maharashtra, rise in Delhi riots death toll and more

The death toll in the communal violence in Delhi has reached 42, with three more deaths being confirmed on Friday. More than 200 people have been injured in the riots that took place in the nation capital for three days.

In Maharashtra, the MVA government has announced that a bill for 5% reservation to Muslims will be introduced in the ongoing budget session of the legislative assembly.

In top business news, the government said India registered a GDP growth of 4.7% in Q3 of 2019-20.

Sensex on Friday lost over 1,400 points to close below 39,000 as markets crashed amid rising fears of the coronavirus outbreak turning into a pandemic.

Maharashtra to provide 5% reservation for Muslims in educational institutions

Maharashtra government has announced that a new bill to provide a 5% reservation to Muslims in educational institutions across the state will be brought soon.

Delhi riots death toll rises to 42

The death toll in the communal violence in the national capital has reached 42, with more than 200 people injured.

GDP growth of 4.7% in October-December quarter

GDP at Constant Prices in Q3 (October-December) of 2019-20 is estimated at Rs 36.65 lakh crore, as against Rs 35.00 lakh crore in Q3 of 2018-19, showing a growth of 4.7%, the government said.

Sensex plunges over 1400 points as coronavirus outbreak sparks fear in global markets

Sensex shed 1,448.37 points or 3.64% to close at 38,297.29 while NSE's Nifty lost 431.55 points or 3.71% to close at 11,201.75 on Friday as markets crashed amid rising fears of the coronavirus outbreak turning into a pandemic.

Ishant Sharma likely to miss NZ vs IND second Test match through injury

Team India pacer Ishant Sharma is likely to miss the second Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch because of injury.

Anil Kumble says four-day Test was discussed couple of years ago

Expressing his thought on four-day Test, former Team India skipper Anil Kumble, who is part of ICC's Cricket Committee, has said a 4-day match is not a Test match.

Ajay Devgn to star in Tamil film 'Kaithi' remake

After months of speculation, Ajay Devgn has finally confirmed that he will star in the Hindi remake of critically-acclaimed Tamil film Kaithi.

Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' total rip-off of 'John Wick' posters?

Social media users have claimed that 'Heropanti 2' posters look like a rip-off of Keanu Reeves' movie 'John Wick'. Is this a rip-off, an inspiration or just a coincidence?