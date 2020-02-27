Top News of the Day | Feb 27, 2020: Delhi riot death toll rises, India invited to US-Taliban deal signing and more

Delhi riots continues to dominate the headlines as the death toll reaches 34. In other top news of the day, India will be present at the signing of the US-Taliban deal which will be signed on February 29 in Doha.

The death toll in northeast Delhi communal riots rose further on Thursday with 34 confirmed killed. More than 200 people have been injured in the violence that began on Sunday night and only subsided on Wednesday.

"Five more deaths recorded at GTB Hospital, and one more death at LNJP Hospital. One fatality was reported at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital on Thursday, taking the total death toll to 34," a senior official of the Delhi Health Department was quoted as saying by PTI.

Kejriwal announces compensation to families of those killed, injured

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government will give ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to families of those who have died and Rs 2 lakh to those injured in the riots. At least 34 people have been killed in the violence over three days while nearly 200 have been left injured.

Delhi HC gives Centre 4 weeks to respond to plea seeking FIRs against 3 BJP leaders for hate speech

A Delhi HC bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel granted four weeks to the Centre and the police to file their replies to the PIL seeking registration of FIRs against BJP leaders over alleged hate speeches. This came a day after another 2-judge bench came down hard on the government and directed immediate registration of FIRs.

Delhi riot victim alleges AAP corporator's role in murder

The family of an IB staffer has alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain played an active role in the incident that led to his murder.

India to be present at US-Taliban peace deal signing

India will be present at the signing of the US-Taliban deal which will be signed on February 29 in Doha. The Indian envoy in Doha - P Kumaran - will be representing India on the invitation of the Qatari government.

Bowlers shine as India beat New Zealand by 4 runs to enter Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals

With three wins in a row, India have secured their spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. The Indian eves won the match in a thrilling encounter as they beat New Zealand by four runs in a last-ball on Thursday.

KKR's 48-year-old bowler Pravin Tambe not allowed to play in IPL 2020

KKR's Pravin Tambe will not be participating in in IPL 2020 after he is said to have disregarded BCCI policies by participating in a foreign league, without officially announcing his retirement.

Udit Narayan told son Aditya to marry Neha Kakkar despite wedding hoax

Udit Narayan recently admitted that he asked his son Aditya to get married to Neha Kakkar but Aditya ignored his father's advice saying that he is too busy in his career.

Konkona Sensharma-Ranvir Shorey file for divorce, 5 years after announcing separation

Konkona Sensharma and Ranvir have filed for divorce with mutual consent, five years after the former took to her Twitter page to announce separation from husband.