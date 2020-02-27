Top News of the Day | Feb 27, 2020: Delhi riot death toll rises, India invited to US-Taliban deal signing and more

Headlines

Wordle 784 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 12

DNA Special: Will Russia's Lunar-25 steal India's Chandrayaan-3 thunder in race to moon?

'Living in world of hallucinations': P Chidambaram slams FM Nirmala Sitharaman for 'UPA wasted decade' remark

VVS Laxman not to accompany Team India for Ireland T20Is; Bumrah and Co. to depart from Mumbai on this date

Jaya Prada sentenced to six months jail, fine Rs 5,000 in old case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 784 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 12

DNA Special: Will Russia's Lunar-25 steal India's Chandrayaan-3 thunder in race to moon?

VVS Laxman not to accompany Team India for Ireland T20Is; Bumrah and Co. to depart from Mumbai on this date

Gadar 2: Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff celebrate Sunny Deol-starrer

Expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani

Richest bodybuilders in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

OMG 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Love Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Acting, Hail Storyline Of Movie

BTS' V And His Furry Friend Yeontan Is Winning Hearts Of ARMY In Layover Concept Pics

Jaya Prada sentenced to six months jail, fine Rs 5,000 in old case

Fans arrive in tractors to watch Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, netizens call it 'massive craze': Watch viral video

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's co-star barred from watching film due to CBFC rating? Here's what we know

HomeIndia

India

Top News of the Day | Feb 27, 2020: Delhi riot death toll rises, India invited to US-Taliban deal signing and more

Delhi riots continues to dominate the headlines as the death toll reaches 34. In other top news of the day, India will be present at the signing of the US-Taliban deal which will be signed on February 29 in Doha.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 27, 2020, 09:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The death toll in northeast Delhi communal riots rose further on Thursday with 34 confirmed killed. More than 200 people have been injured in the violence that began on Sunday night and only subsided on Wednesday. 

"Five more deaths recorded at GTB Hospital, and one more death at LNJP Hospital. One fatality was reported at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital on Thursday, taking the total death toll to 34," a senior official of the Delhi Health Department was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that his government will give Rs 10 lakh to families of those killed in riots, Rs 2 lakh to those seriously injured.

Kejriwal announces compensation to families of those killed, injured

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government will give ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to families of those who have died and Rs 2 lakh to those injured in the riots. At least 34 people have been killed in the violence over three days while nearly 200 have been left injured. 

Delhi HC gives Centre 4 weeks to respond to plea seeking FIRs against 3 BJP leaders for hate speech

A Delhi HC bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel granted four weeks to the Centre and the police to file their replies to the PIL seeking registration of FIRs against BJP leaders over alleged hate speeches. This came a day after another 2-judge bench came down hard on the government and directed immediate registration of FIRs. 

Delhi riot victim alleges AAP corporator's role in murder

The family of an IB staffer has alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain played an active role in the incident that led to his murder.

India to be present at US-Taliban peace deal signing

India will be present at the signing of the US-Taliban deal which will be signed on February 29 in Doha. The Indian envoy in Doha - P Kumaran - will be representing India on the invitation of the Qatari government.

Bowlers shine as India beat New Zealand by 4 runs to enter Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals 

With three wins in a row, India have secured their spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. The Indian eves won the match in a thrilling encounter as they beat New Zealand by four runs in a last-ball on Thursday. 

KKR's 48-year-old bowler Pravin Tambe not allowed to play in IPL 2020

KKR's Pravin Tambe will not be participating in in IPL 2020 after he is said to have disregarded BCCI policies by participating in a foreign league, without officially announcing his retirement.

Udit Narayan told son Aditya to marry Neha Kakkar despite wedding hoax

Udit Narayan recently admitted that he asked his son Aditya to get married to Neha Kakkar but Aditya ignored his father's advice saying that he is too busy in his career.

Konkona Sensharma-Ranvir Shorey file for divorce, 5 years after announcing separation

Konkona Sensharma and Ranvir have filed for divorce with mutual consent, five years after the former took to her Twitter page to announce separation from husband.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet ex-IPS officer Basant Rath, who retired prematurely, registers himself as BJP activist online

CAT 2023 Registration: Know how to apply, last date, application fee and other details

'Debating issue of ethnic cleansing is duty of MPs': Congress' P Chidambaram hits out at Amit Shah over Manipur remarks

Struggling with sleep and weight loss? Know the ideal time for dinner to improve both

Sushmita Sen pens emotional note as daughter Renee sings Mahamrityunjaya Mantra in Taali trailer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE