Top News of the Day | Feb 24, 2020: Trump family tours India, cop dies during clashes over CAA in Delhi's Maujpur & more

In top news of the day on Monday, February 24, 2020, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on toured the famous Taj Mahal in Agra, holding hands and strolling along the open courtyard in front of the historic monument. The US President wrote in the visitor's book, "The Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India!"

A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) injured on Monday during clashes over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi's Maujpur. The deceased head constable has been identified as Ratan Lal, who had been posted in the ACP Gokulpuri office in Delhi prior to his death.

The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors on Monday submitted their report on the dialogue with the anti-CAA protestors at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. Advocates Sadhna Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde filed the report before a two-judge bench comprising of justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph. The bench made it clear that the report will not be shared with the petitioners and counsels representing the Centre and Delhi Police at this stage.

Amidst loud cheers from crowd gathered at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium for the 'Namaste Trump' event on Monday, US President pointed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's humble beginnings as a tea seller and appreciated his struggle to achieve several milestones in his political career.

In top sports news of the day, India women face Bangladesh Women in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 tournament at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth. Shafali Verma is making sure to take the world by storm. The 16-year-old continues to win hearts after her explosive batting at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. In India's second match against Bangladesh, Shafali scored a quickfire 39 of just 17 balls. She smashed four sixes and two fours in her entertaining knock.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Indian skipper Virat Kohli got a special mention by US President Donald Trump while speaking at the Motera Stadium, as part of Namaste Trump event. "This is the country where your people cheer on the biggest cricketers, from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, the greatest in the world," said Trump at the event.

In top entertainment news of the day, social media was all in talks about the latest fashion statement donned by First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump. Melania was seen wearing an Atelier Caito For Herve Pierre creation with an Indian twist, while Ivanka was seen in a classy floral print attire.

Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter page and slammed a teacher for bullying a student who dealt with stammering. He quote tweeted a post in which Twitterati shared her cousin's experience where he was told to quit studies if he couldn't talk properly.

