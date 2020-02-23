Top News of the Day | Feb 23, 2020: Anti-CAA stir turns violent in Delhi's Jaffrabad, India all set to host Trump & more

In top news of the day on Sunday, February 23, 2020, the anti-CAA stir has once again hit headlines. A protest near the Jaffrabad metro station in northeast Delhi turned violent on Sunday as clash erupted between the pro and anti-CAA protesters late afternoon. This came after hundreds of protesters, mostly women, blocked the road near the metro station, forcing the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to close the entry and exit gates of the station.

The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutor, Wajahat Habibullah has filed an affidavit in the apex court regarding road blockage in Shaheen Bagh. In his affidavit, he blamed the police for "unnecessarily blocking the roads" and also called the protests in Shaheen Bagh 'peaceful.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the 62nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. Modi discussed feats by Indians who have achieved success despite impossible odds. He lauded Kamya Karthikeyan, who conquered the 6,962 metres high Mount Aconcagua at just 12 years of age. The Prime Minister also said that the coming months are very suitable for 'adventure sports'. "You must connect your life with adventure," he said.

In another one of his bizarre moves on Twitter, US President Donald Trump shared a morphed clip of a scene from the south Indian blockbuster film 'Baahubali', but one where the face of the protagonist of the movie was superimposed with Trump's own. He said that he was looking forward to being with his "great friends" in India.

In top sports news of the day, Kiwi pacer Trent Boult produced a terrific performance to help New Zealand end day three on top against India in the first Test match between the two sides at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday.

Virat Kohli's miserable form with the bat continued as he managed to score just 19 runs before getting dismissed by a cheeky bouncer by Trent Boult, who was easily New Zealand's stand-out bowler on the day. Twitter reacted in a varied manner.

In news from the world of entertainment, Priyanka Chopra Jonas paid her tributes to late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020 grand finale. At the event after walking the ramp, Priyanka took the mic and praised India's fashion. She spoke fondly of late designer Wendell Rodricks, who passed away a few days back.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar took to their Instagram pages and shared a sweet photo on completing two years of togetherness. The couple has been flaunting their PDA on social media pages and has not shied away from getting clicked together. Farhan captioned the photo with '730 not out'.

