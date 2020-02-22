Top News of the Day | Feb 22, 2020: SC judge praises PM; Kejriwal barred from Melania Trump's school visit & more

In top news of the day, the Centre informed on Saturday that it has disbursed Rs 50,850 crore to 8.46 crore farmers in one year of its Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. In other news, Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him an "internationally acclaimed visionary."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have reportedly been barred from attending the event at a Delhi Government school where First Lady of the United States Melania Trump is scheduled to visit next week.

On the other hand, sources revealed that China is "deliberately delaying" the granting of clearance to the special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight that will deliver medical supplies and evacuate Indians from the coronavirus-infected Wuhan city.

In the world of sports, Kane Williamson played a captain's knock to help his side take a 51-run lead over India before umpires brought an end to the day two action of the first Test match at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday.

Meanwhile, fans booed Steve Smith with placards mocking him for the infamous 2018 "sandpaper controversy" while he played his first match in South Africa after the incident.

In entertainment news, Actress Sonam Kapoor criticised director Ali Abbas Zafar on the classic film 'Mr India' remake. On the other hand, President of the United States, Donald Trump, praised the film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Centre pays Rs 50,850 crore to 8.46 crore farmers in first year of PM-KISAN scheme

The Centre on Saturday said it has disbursed Rs 50,850 crore to 8.46 crore farmers in one year of its Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme aimed to provide additional income to farmers across the country.

'Versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally': Supreme Court judge all praise for PM Modi

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an "internationally acclaimed visionary", Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra on Saturday termed him a "versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally".

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia barred from attending Melania Trump's Delhi govt school visit: AAP

In a bizarre turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have reportedly been barred from attending the event at a Delhi Government school where First Lady of the United States Melania Trump is scheduled to visit next week.

China 'deliberately delaying' India's attempts to evacuate nationals from coronavirus-hit Wuhan: Sources

China is "deliberately delaying" the granting of clearance to the special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight that will deliver medical supplies and evacuate Indians from the coronavirus-infected Wuhan city, sources said.

NZ vs IND, 1st Test: New Zealand takes lead over India thanks to Kane Williamson's driving knock on day two

Kane Williamson played a captain's knock to help his side take a 51-run lead over India before umpires brought an end to the day two action of the first Test match at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday.

'Sandpaper for sale': Fans boo Steve Smith on his return to South Africa since Cape Town ball-tampering scandal

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith played his first match in South Africa after the infamous 2018 "sandpaper controversy" on Saturday (February 22) during his side's 107-run win over the Proteas at the Wanderers.

'It is very sentimental to my father, a part of his legacy': Sonam Kapoor slams Ali Abbas Zafar for 'Mr India' remake

Actress Sonam Kapoor, in a strongly worded post on Instagram, criticised the filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and said that she wasn't aware of the remake of the classic film 'Mr India' until Ali announced the project on social media. "It's quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true since no one bothered to ask my father or Shekhar uncle - two people who made a major in making the film what it was and what it is," Sonam said.

US President Donald Trump praises Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' on Twitter

President of the United States, Donald Trump, praised the film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' in the wake of a tweet posted by human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchells who took to his Twitter account and lauded actor Ayushmann Khurrana's film.