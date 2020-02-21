Top News of the Day | Feb 21, 2020: Pak remains in FATF 'grey list', Trump's 'tremendous' trade deal claim and more

The FATF on Friday decided to keep Pakistan on the 'grey list' while giving it four months to deliver on an 8-point target. Pakistan was first placed on the 'grey list' by the Paris-based watchdog in June 2018 and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019.

Pakistan remains in FATF 'grey list', asked to deliver on 8 points in 4 months

International terror financing watchdog FATF on Friday retained Pakistan on the 'grey list' and gave it an 8-point list to deliver within four months to avoid being categorised under 'Black List'. The decision was taken by the FATF on Friday after the conclusion of the February 16-21 group meetings and plenary in Paris.

'She has links with Naxals', says Karnataka CM on girl who shouted 'Pakistan zindabad'

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has said that Amulya Leone, who raised slogans of 'Pakistan zindabad' during an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru on Thursday, shouldn't be given bail as she has links with 'Naxals'.

NCW notice to Gujarat govt after women trainee clerks made to stand naked for physical test in Surat

National Commission for Women on Friday issued notice to Gujarat government and sought answers over the reports that women trainee clerks were made to stand naked together in a room for a medical test at a Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)-run hospital. Women were made to stand naked in groups while lady doctors subjected them to a gynaecological finger test.

May sign 'tremendous' trade deal during India visit: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he was looking to make a 'tremendous' trade deal during his upcoming visit to India. Trump also indicated that the talks on this might slow down if he did not get a good deal because he will put America first.

Indian women beat defending champions Australia to win WC opener

Riding on Poonam Yadav's 4/19, Indian women beat Australia to win the T20 World Cup opener at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday. Alyssa Healy's 50 went in vain as the visitors get the defending champions all out to win by 17 runs.

New Zealand pacers dominate in Wellington as Ajinkya Rahane shows resistance on Day 1

The first Test match between India and New Zealand was brought to an early end by the umpires due to bad weather at Basin Reserve on Friday. India were 122/5 at the stumps after being forced to bat first by Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson who won the toss.

Have Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal finalised their wedding date?

It is being reported that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to get married this year. Richa has, however, seem to have brushed off the reports in a tweet. "At 9 am we were getting married, at 4 pm the marriage is off!? Why don’t you guys only decide yaa and inform us, we’ll show up," she wrote on Twitter.

Were Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh offered to play Ranbir Kapoor's parents in 'Brahmastra'?

According to latest reports, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were offered pivotal roles in Brahmastra. They were reportedly offered to play the role of Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen parents in the film.