Top News of the Day | Feb 2, 2020: Second Air India flight rescue 330 from China, Djokovic wins Australian Open & more

In top news of the day on Sunday, February 2, 2020, the Novel Coronavirus outbreak scare continues to dominate headlines as the second positive case of coronavirus infection in India was confirmed on Sunday. The incident Was reported from Kerela, and the patient had a history of travel to China, according to a statement by the government.

India has amped up its efforts to safeguard its citizens from the outbreak. A day after evacuating 324 Indians from China's Wuhan province in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Air India airlifted the second batch of 330 people including 323 Indians and seven Maldivian citizens from the city in China's Hubei Province. With this, the total number of people evacuated by India has reached 654, officials said.

As the date for the Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2020 approaches, the Congress on Sunday released its Delhi Polls 2020 manifesto. Some of the major poll promises made by the party are Rs 72,000 for poor under NYAY scheme, unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 to graduates and Rs 7,500 to postgraduates per month.

The Delhi High Court on Sunday reserved its judgment on Centre's plea challenging trial court's order which stayed the execution of all the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. The three convicts - Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Kumar Sharma - had moved the court seeking a stay on their hanging.

In news from the world of sports, Team India defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday (February 2). With this win, the Men In Blue registered a complete whitewash against the hosts in the five-match series by winning all five of them.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem in the final of the Australian Open on Sunday (February 2). In a highly contested and dramatic final, Djokovic had to use all his experience to outclass his Austrian opponent to lift the title for a record 8th time.

In top entertainment news of the day, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji hilariously announced the final release date of the movie 'Brahmastra: Part One'. Karan Johar, who is producing the film, took to his social media pages and revealed that Brahmastra is releasing on December 4, 2020.

In a new still from the upcoming movie 'Thalaivi', Kangana Ranaut in her role as Jayalalithaa aced the Indian classical dance pose. Kangana's sister Rangoli took to her Twitter page and shared the photo in which the actor is seen posing like a perfect classical dancer. She tweeted the photo stating, "This extraordinary still is from Thalaivi -The revolutionary leader"

