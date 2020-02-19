Top News of the Day | Feb 19, 2020: Kejriwal's meeting with Amit Shah, talks with Shaheen Bagh protesters and more

In top news of the day on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This was their first meeting after the AAP trounced the BJP in the recently-concluded assembly polls in Delhi.

In another big news, the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors visited Shaheen Bagh to hold talks with the protesters who have been sitting on a key road for over two months.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed BJP-led government at the Centre for veteran Bengali actor and former TMC MP Tapas Paul 's death.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that a trade deal between India and US is not on the cards during his upcoming visit.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, their first meeting after the AAP trounced the BJP in the recently-concluded assembly polls in the national capital.

Kejriwal said the meeting was "very good and fruitful".

SC-appointed interlocutors begin talks with Shaheen Bagh protesters

The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors visited Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday to hold talks with the protesters and find a way to end the road blockade in the area. The apex court had on Tuesday appointed senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran to hold talks with the protesters who have been sitting on a key road for over two months.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blames Centre for Tapas Pal's death

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday blamed BJP-led government at the Centre for actor-turned-politician Tapas Paul's death. Pal, a veteran Bengali actor and former TMC MP, passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

'Saving big trade deal with India for later', says Donald Trump ahead of his two-day visit

US President has indicated that a trade deal between India and US is not on the cards during his upcoming visit. Trump said he is 'saving the big deal' with India for later.

'Man vs Wild' motion poster: Bear Grylls introduces 'Star With A Swagger' Rajinikanth to small screen

Ahead of Rajinikanth's Television debut, Bear Grylls took to Twitter and shared a motion poster with Thaiaiva. The 'Man vs Wild' host also introduced Rajinikanth as the 'star with a swagger' and 'legend who people would get to know and see in a totally new way'.

Asim Riaz confesses feelings for Himanshi Khurana, calls her 'My Queen'

Bigg Boss 13 might have come to an end but the love between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana has just begun. On Tuesday, Asim yet again proved how much Himanshi means to him when he posted a picture of them both hugging each other. He captioned the picture saying, "Meri Rani (My Queen)."

'To put things into correct perspective': Yuvraj Singh provides update on rumors of his acting debut in web series

Former Team India allrounder Yuvraj Singh has provided an update on the news of him starring in a web series. On Tuesday, media outlets reported that Yuvraj is set to star in an online series with his wife Hazel Keech and brother Zoravar Singh.

Virat Kohli provides update on Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw's possible return in India's playing XI for Tests

Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday spoke over the possible inclusion of veteran pacer Ishant Sharma and young-opener Prithvi Shaw in the playing 11 ahead of the much-awaited Test series opener against New Zealand.