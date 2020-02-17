Top News of the Day | Feb 17, 2020: New death warrant for Nirbhaya convicts, more videos of Jamia violence emerge & more

In top news of the day on Monday, February 17, 2020, the Patiala House Court issued fresh death warrants for all four individuals convicted in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case (aka the Nirbhaya case). According to the order, all four convicts are to be hanged on March 3 at 6 AM.

The Supreme Court on Monday appointed senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran to hold talks with the Shaheen Bagh protesters and find a solution so that road blockade is in the area cleared.

Hours after a video emerged that purportedly showed police thrashing students in the Jamia Milia Islamia library on December 15, two more videos have surfaced in which people are purportedly seen entering the university's library in a rush. In the second video, some people have been seen with their faces covered. As soon as they enter the library, those present inside the room can be seen pushing tables and chairs to block the main door. However, it does not have details of the timing and date of the incident. The video runs for 5:25 minutes.

The number of fatalities due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China has reached 1,770, with 105 new deaths reported in the country on Monday. Of the new deaths, 100 were from Hubei Province, three in Henan, and two in Guangdong. At least 2,048 new cases have been confirmed, taking the total number of infected cases to 70,548, the National Health Commission announced.

In news from the world of sports, host nation Pakistan won the circle-style Kabaddi World Cup after defeating the 'unauthorised' Indian team in the tournament’s final in Lahore on Sunday night. The presence of the Indian side in Pakistan for the championship created a lot of buzz amongst the sports bodies in India. The Indian authorities, though, have maintained that no team from the country was sanctioned to participate in the tournament.

As India are gearing up to take on New Zealand in the two-match Test series, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recalled a harrowing experience which he went through during his younger days. Ashwin said that when he was taking part in a tennis ball tournament, he was held up by players of the opposite team. They even went to the extent of threatening to chop off his fingers if he dared to feature in the tournament finale.

In top entertainment news of the day, Vicky Kaushal breaks his silence on dating rumors with Katrina Kaif. Since last year, there have been several rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dating each other. Now during an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, when Vicky was asked if he is dating Katrina, the actor responded.

Karan Johar took to his Twitter page and shared a photo posing with Dinesh Vijan and wrote about the exchange of release dates of their films - Angrezi Medium, Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi starrer Roohi Afzana.

