Top News of the Day | Feb 16, 2020: Kejriwal swears in as Delhi CM, IPL 2020 schedule announced, and more

In top news of the day on Sunday, February 16, 2020, Arvind Kejriwal took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath. In the recently concluded elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 62 out of 70 seats in the assembly. Along with Kejriwal, six other ministers -- Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam -- also took oath as the CM retained its 2015 cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi and unveiled a host of projects for the region, worth Rs 1,200 crore in aggregate. He also unveiled a 63-feet tall statue of RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya while inaugurating the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre in Padao on the Varanasi-Chandauli border.

A new video from CCTV footage has emerged that allegedly shows December 15 police crackdown on students in the Jamia Milia Islamia university library. The video claims to capture what happened inside the reading hall on the night of December 15 when violence broke out in the campus amid anti-citizenship law protests in the area.

Two days after the Election Commission announced the by-elections for vacant panchayat seats in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference (NC) has decided to participate in polls. Through a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar, NC central secretary Rattan Lal Gupta has said that the party is a strong votary of democratic process and wishes to participate in the eight-phase elections starting March 5 in over 11,000 seats. A copy of the letter has been marked to the Chief Election Commissioner.

In top sports news of the day, the fixture-list of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been announced finally where arch-rivals Mumbai Indians will be taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening day clash. Mumbai and Chennai will face-off on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Team India's three-day warm-up match against New Zealand XI ended in a draw on Sunday (February 16) ahead of the two-match Test series versus the Blackcaps. Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal resumed the batting on the final day at 59/0 and managed to add just 13 runs to the total before Daryl Mitchell sent Shaw (39) back to the pavilion.

In top entertainment news of the day, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' winner Sidharth Shukla has another credit to add to his line of work. The senior Television actor, who has said that he doesn't like to lose, actually went ahead and won the title of Bigg Boss 13. While it was stated that Bigg Boss 13 had a fixed winner in Sidharth Shukla, there was a brief moment of voting lines open for 15 minutes in the grand finale episode. Shehnaz Gill was among the top 3, but then the competition was between Sidharth and Asim Riaz.

65th Filmfare Awards 2020 was held on Saturday evening. For the very first time, the event was held in Guwahati, Assam for the tourism of the state and much to the excitement of the fans there. Several celebrities namely Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and many others marked their presence at the event. Moreover, several of them even performed and entertained the audiences.

