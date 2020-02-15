Top News of the Day | Feb 15, 2020: India's response to Turkish President on Kashmir, PSA on Shah Faesal and more

Top news of the day on Saturday, February 15, 2020 was India's reply to Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raked up Kashmir issue on his visit to Pakistan. In a strong-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is "an integral and inalienable" part of the country.

India warns Turkey after Erdogan rakes up Kashmir issue in Pakistan

India on Saturday warned Turkey not to interfere in its internal matters after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raked up the Kashmir issue in Pakistan Parliament, vowing that Ankara will support Islamabad's stand as it is a matter of concern to both the countries.

Ex-IAS officer Shah Faesal booked under PSA

Former IAS officer and head of the Jammu & Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) party Shah Faesal has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA). He is the eighth political leader to have been booked under the stringent law.

BJP to 'discuss and publicise' Union Budget 2020 with state-level workshops

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now come up with a measure to counter the strong criticism that the central government has been facing over India's economic slowdown. The order to organise popular workshops at a state-level has come straight from BJP president JP Nadda, who has said that it is necessary for people to know the 'people-friendly policies' of the Budget.

Four children killed as van catches fire in Punjab's Sangrur

Four children in the age group of 10 to 12 years were charred to death when a mini van of a private school carrying students caught fire in Punjab's Sangrur district on Saturday. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident.

Manchester City banned for two years from European competitions

Premier League (PL) side Manchester City have been banned for two years from playing in the Champions League by the UEFA on Friday.

Rajiv Shukla gives his verdict on MS Dhoni's retirement speculations

Former IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla has backed MS Dhoni, claiming that he still has a lot of cricket left in him and its totally up to him when he decides to hang up his boots.

Shilpa Shinde reveals details of her relationship with Sidharth Shukla

Winner of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde, has revealed some shocking details about her relationship with season 13 finalist Sidharth Shukla, pleading that he should not be announced the winner of the show.

'Stranger Things 4': Jim Hopper aka David Harbour is alive

Following the season three cliffhanger, actor David Harbour will return as Jim Hopper in the fourth season of Stranger Things.