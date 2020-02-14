Top News of the Day | Feb 14, 2020: Pulwama attack anniversary, rift in Maha Vikas Aghadi and more

In top news of the day on Friday, February 14, 2020, the nation marked the first anniversary of tragic Pulwama terrorist attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred. The nation mourned the lost sons on their first death anniversary even as a political dogfight broke out because of a tweet by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

India pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs

India is paying tribute to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year. A memorial to the fallen soldiers has been inaugurated at the Lethpora camp in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday.

Kejriwal invites Modi to his swearing-in ceremony

Incumbent Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony, which is to take place on February 16 i.e. Sunday at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

NCP, Shiv Sena bicker over NIA probe in Bhima Koregaon probe

A rift seems to have recently originated between the NCP and the Shiv Sena over the Maharashtra government's decision to transfer the investigation of the Bhima Koregaon case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

How a war came in the way of Ratan Tata's love life?

Ratan Tata reveals how he missed out on getting married due to the Indo-China war of 1962

Robert Pattinson embraces iconic Batsuit to become new Caped Crusader in first look

Matt Reeves took to his Twitter page and unveiled the first look of Robert Pattinson as Batman. It's a video which also gives us a glimpse of the Batman suit and Robert makes for a hot superhero, indeed. This is the first time, Pattinson is donning the black cape and fans went berserk when the announcement was made.

'Love Aaj Kal' Occupancy Report

Now, the occupancy report of the morning shows are out and it's good news. Thanks to Valentine's Day, Love Aaj Kal has managed to get 20-25% which is similar to that of the highest grosser of 2020 until now, Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior. Moreover, the film is likely to witness a drop on Saturday as it received the boost because of the lovers' day.

Kumar Sangakkara talks about 2009 Lahore terror attack

The attack had wounded six players and a British coach and killed eight Pakistanis. Now slowly, international cricket is trickling back into Pakistan.

Lockie Ferguson not 'expecting' to be picked for Test series

Lockie Ferguson is not expecting to be picked in New Zealand's test squad on Monday for the series against India as he recovers from a calf injury that ruined his debut against Australia late last year.