Top News of the Day | Feb 13, 2020: Panchayat by-election announced in J&K, govt tribute to Sushma Swaraj and more

In top news of the day on Thursday, February 13, 2020, the Election Commission has announced the schedule of the by-election for vacant panchayat seats in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first major political exercise since the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

Ahead of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's birth anniversary on February 14, the government announced to rename Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra and Foreign Service Institute after her.

In another big news of the day, alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla, who is facing charges in Delhi for his alleged role in 2000 match-fixing scandal involving former South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje in 2000, has been extradited to India from the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, two Indian crew members onboard quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess have been tested positive for Novel Coronavirus.

In sports news, former Australia captain Michael Clarke and wife Kyly Bold have announced their divorce. The couple, who got married in May 2012, have a four-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee.

Ahead of Test series against New Zealand, Shubman Gill has said he is set to face the Kiwi challenge after he was included in the squad as a replacement for injured Rohit Sharma.

In Bollywood news, the much-awaited trailer of Angrezi Medium was released on Thursday. The film stars Irrfan Khan in the leading role and he had recorded a voice message for his fans where he called the film 'special'.

On Box Office, Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Malang' stays steady while the dismal performance of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara' continues.

Panchayat bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir to be held in March



The Election Commission on Thursday said the by-election for vacant panchayat seats in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in eight phases next month. There are close to 13,000 vacant seats in panchayats across Jammu and Kashmir.

Govt renames Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra, Foreign Service Institute after Sushma Swaraj

The government on Thursday announced to rename Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra and Foreign Service Institute after former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as a tribute to the leader ahead of her birth anniversary. Swaraj, born on February 14, 1952, passed away on August 6 last year. She had served as the Foreign Minister during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first term between 2014-19.

Bookie Sanjeev Chawla, wanted by Delhi Police in 2000 match-fixing scandal, extradited from UK to India

Alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla, who is facing charges in Delhi for his alleged role in 2000 match-fixing scandal involving former South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje in 2000, has been extradited to India from the United Kingdom.

Two Indian crew members onboard quarantined Japanese crew ship tested positive for coronavirus

Two Indian crew members onboard quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess have been tested positive for Novel Coronavirus. The cruise ship has been kept in quarantine at an anchor off the coast of Yokohama, Japan till February 19. Until now, 174 people on the ship have been tested positive.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke and wife Kyly Bold confirm divorce

After being married for seven years, former Australia captain Michael Clarke and wife Kyly Bold have confirmed their divorce. The two have split on a USD 40 million divorce settlement, according to media reports. The couple, who got married in May 2012, have a four-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee.

Shubman Gill reveals how he has 'grown' as a player

After an exceptional performance with the India A squad, young batsman Shubman Gill has secured his place for the Test series against New Zealand with the senior team. The young lad says he is set to face the Kiwi challenge after he was included in the squad as a replacement for injured Rohit Sharma.

Box Office Report of Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Malang', Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara'

Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's movie 'Malang' has performed great at the Box Office on its first Wednesday i.e. on day 6. On the other hand, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara' barely manages to touch Rs. 6 crore mark so far.

'Angrezi Medium' trailer: Irrfan-Radhika Madan share unconditional love as father-daughter

The much-awaited trailer for Angrezi Medium is finally out. In the trailer, we see Irrfan Khan as an adorable and doting father to a teenage girl played by Radhika Madan. They are seen as a family hailing from Rajasthan.