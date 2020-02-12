Top News of the Day | Feb 12, 2020: Spike in LPG prices, Hafiz Saeed convicted in terror-financing case & more

In top news of the day, the petroleum companies on Wednesday announced a steep hike in prices of LPG cylinders by over Rs 100 across metro cities in the country.

LPG cylinder prices hiked across metro cities by over Rs 100, here's how much they'll cost now

The state-run Indian Oil on Wednesday raised the prices of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders across metro cities in the country.

Five members of family, including 3 children, found dead in Delhi's Bhajanpura

Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead inside their house in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area under mysterious circumstances, police said on Wednesday.

'Assam NRC data safe', Centre clarifies after it disappears from website

A day after it was reported that the data of the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam has went offline, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday (February 12) clarified that it is completely safe. The MHA cited 'technical glitches' for the issue and added that they will be resolved soon.

Hafiz Saeed convicted by Pak court in 2 terror-financing cases, gets 11 years in jail

A Pakistani court on Wednesday convicted 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed in two separate terror-financing cases and awarded him five and half years imprisonment in each case.

World Kabaddi Federation calls C’ship in Pakistan 'unauthorised', so how did ‘unofficial’ Indian team land there?

Since an ‘Indian team’ landed in Pakistan for the World Kabaddi Championship, a lot of talks have been doing the rounds. The sports ministry and the national federation had clearly stated that they did not grant permission to any team to travel to the neighbouring country.

ICC Bowlers’ Rankings: After going wicketless in New Zealand ODI series, Jasprit Bumrah loses top spot to Trent Boult

After going wicketless in the ODI series in Newzealand since his debut in 2016, Jasprit Bumrah lost the top spot in ICC rankings.

FIR filed against television actor Shahbaz Khan for allegedly molesting girl, investigation underway

A case has been filed against television actor Shehbaz Khan for allegedly molesting a girl in Mumbai.

Amul's tribute to Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix gets 'vegan' response from PETA

In an iconic moment, Amul shared an animated picture of Joaquin, who is on a vegan diet