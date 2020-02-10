Top News of the Day | Feb 10, 2020: Jamia protesters clash with police, 'Parasite' creates history at Oscars 2020 & more

In top news of the day on Monday, February 10, 2020, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university students and residents of Jamia Nagar on Monday got into a scuffle with the Delhi Police near the Holy Family Hospital in Okhla, during an anti-CAA-NRC protest demonstration organised by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC).

The Supreme Court on Monday said that people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in South-east Delhi's Shaheen Bagh cannot block public roads and create inconvenience for others. Hearing a petition that sought to clear the road in the area, the court observed that though people are entitled to protest, they have to do it in a designated area.

The Delhi police on Monday registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with a case involving alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the Delhi University’s all-women Gargi College last week. Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also addressed the issue in the parliament.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah's sister has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Monday, appearing for petitioner Sara Abdullah Pilot, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Justice NV Ramana.

In top sports news of the day, Bangladesh defeated India in the final of the U19 World Cup to secure their maiden ICC title at Senwes Park on Sunday (February 9). However, the celebrations took an ugly turn when Bangladesh players started sprinting in and running wildly towards the center after the winning run off Atharva Ankolekar. Just moments after that the two teams got involved in a heated argument and it seemed like something was said to the Indian players. The umpires had to intervene and stop the teams.

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has finally responded to the heartfelt compliments passed on by former Team India and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. Speaking at the 2020 Australian Cricket Awards on Monday (February 10), Marnus claimed that he feels very much "grateful" with the fact that one of the greats players of all time recognized him.

In news from the world of entertainment, the headlines were dominated by the news of Oscars 2020. The most prestigious award honouring the incredible performances and talents of 2020 has wiped away Monday blues and how. Yes, we are talking about 92 Academy Awards aka Oscars 2020 that was held at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, California, United States. Take a look at the complete list of winners below...

South Korean social satire Parasite won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday, making history as the first non-English language film to win the highest honour. Bong Joon Ho also won the best director Oscar for the film, becoming the first person from the Asian nation to win the award. Parasite won a total of four Oscars, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Writing (Original Screenplay) for Bong Joon Ho and Best International Feature Film.

