Top News of the Day | Feb 1, 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2020, man opens fire at Shaheen Bagh & more

In top news of the day on Saturday, February 1, 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented the Union Budget 2020-21. Among the key highlights,, the central government introduced a new optional personal income tax system and also announced several packages to allocate funds in the healthcare, education, agriculture and infrastructure sectors.

In what comes as an alarming update on Saturday, a man opened fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area near the site where locals have been staging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC) for over a month. The man fired two rounds in the air behind the stage at the anti-CAA protest site following which he was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police, news agency PTI reported. This is the second of such incidents in one week.

Coming back to the Budget, the Centre on Saturday proposed to sell part of its holding in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) through an Initial Public Offering. This was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech. The listing of LIC is part of the government's disinvestment initiative. The government has set a divestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore for FY21 compared with Rs 1.05 lakh crore target for the ongoing financial year.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who was banned from flying with IndiGo airlines for six months amid recent controversies, has now sent a legal notice to the airlines demanding a public apology and an amount of Rs 25 lakh for "causing mental pain and agony", as well as the revocation of the ban.

In top sports news of the day, Sofia Kenin completed a memorable comeback to defeat Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the finals of the Australian Open on Saturday (February 1). The 21-year-old registered her win by 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to secure her maiden Women Singles Gland Slam title.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday (February 1) fined Team India 40 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fourth T20I match in Wellington against New Zealand. Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after the 'Men In Blue' were two overs short of the target after the allowed time.

In news from the world of entertainment, Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram page and shared a stylish photo with Jackie Shroff on the latter's birthday. With this photo, Rohit announced that Jackie is a part of his upcoming directorial titled Sooryavanshi.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke at length about how she managed to avoid a wardrobe malfunction with a dress so low-cut at recently held 62nd annual Grammy Awards. For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Ralph & Russo gown which she wore at 62nd annual Grammy Awards has become a topic of discussion worldwide since her appearance.

