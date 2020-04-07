Top News of the Day: Coronavirus cases rise to 4,789, govt deposits 7,825 crore in PMGKY & more

In top news of the day, April 7, the number of positive coronavirus cases has risen to 4,789. The latest update was given by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Total cases in India have reached 4789 and death toll is124. New cases in the last 24 hours are 508 along with 13 deaths.

Till now 326 persons have been discharged after recovery. Till now there are 4,421 COVID19 positive cases in the country, including 354 cases in the last 24 hours: Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry

Government has deposited Rs 7,825 in accounts of 15.65cr women under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Coronavirus Live Updates: Total 4,789 cases in India, 508 reported in last 24 hours

The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in India crossed 4,200 on Monday with 111 recorded deaths, government data showed. As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 318 people have been cured of the disease and discharged. There are still 3851 active cases.

No decision yet on lockdown extension: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday clarified that no decision has been taken yet on extending the lockdown.

Coronavirus: FCI moved 18.54 lakh MT food grains across India during COVID-19 lockdown

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) sent over enough stocks to states throughout the country to implement PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) wherein 5 KG foodgrain per person every month for next three months has to be distributed free to all National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries amid coronavirus lockdown across the nation.

Odisha govt makes it mandatory to cover mouth and nose for citizens while venturing out of house

Odisha becomes the first state in India to make the use of face mask or cloth in "at least two layers" mandatory for all citizens when they come out of home for any reasons.

Will supply Hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol to neighbouring countries, coronavirus-affected nations: India

Amid controversy over US President Donald Trump's warning of "retaliation" if India doesn't supply Hydroxychloroquine tablets, the Ministry of External Affairs said demand position would be continuously monitored but the stock position could allow Indian companies to meet the export commitments that they had contracted.