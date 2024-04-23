Twitter
India

Top Morning News: Kejriwal administered insulin in Tihar; govt employee shot dead by terrorists in Rajouri, and more

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been administered a 'low dose' of insulin after his blood sugar level spiked

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 11:29 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Image source: ANI
1- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal administered insulin in Tihar jail after spike in sugar level, AAP confirms

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been administered a "low dose" of insulin after his blood sugar level spiked, officials of Tihar jail here said on Tuesday. "Kejriwal was given two units of low dose insulin on Monday evening on the advice of AIIMS doctors", a Tihar official said. Read More

2- Jammu and Kashmir: Govt employee shot dead by terrorists in Rajouri

A tragic incident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday, as a 40-year-old man fell victim to a targeted attack. Mohammad Raziq was shot after leaving a mosque in his village of Kunda Top, located under the Thanamandi police station area. Read More

3- Donald Trump accused of corrupting 2016 US presidential elections, prosecutors say he...

New York prosecutors said on the first day of Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial that the former president broke the law and corrupted the 2016 election by trying to cover up sexual encounters with a porn star and a Playboy model, while his defense lawyer said he committed no crime. Read More

4- Taiwan hit by dozens of earthquakes, largest measuring 6.3 magnitude, no major damage reported

Taiwan's quake-hit eastern county of Hualien was rattled by dozens of aftershocks late on Monday and early on Tuesday, but only minor damage was reported and no casualties, and major chipmaker TSMC said it saw no impact on operations. Read More

5- Aayush Sharma reacts to people calling wife Arpita Khan 'kaali', slams trolls : 'Yahan par khud ke log...'

Aayush Sharma, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Ruslaan, broke his silence and reacted to the trolls who call his wife Arpita Khan 'kaali'. He addressed the social media users who make fun of Arpita's apperance. Read More

