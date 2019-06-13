Top Maoist commanders Narmada, her husband Kiran arrested in Gadchiroli IED blast case

Gadchiroli Police on Wednesday said it had arrested top Maoists Narmada and her husband Kiran.

"We intercepted Narmada and Kiran in Sironcha town on Monday evening while they were returning from Hyderabad and arrested them later," said Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli Shailesh Balkawde .

The two were picked up from Sironcha bus station in Gadchiroli.

The Gadchiroli Court awarded seven days of police custody remand (PCR) to both of them.

Narmada alias Aluri Krishna Kumari alias Sujathakka, aged about 60, is a native of Gudivada in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

She had been heading operations in the Gadchiroli division of Communist Party of India (Maoist) for more than a decade.

Her husband Kiran Kumar alias Kiran Dada is a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of the CPI (Maoist). Kiran, 57, is a native of Vijayawada.

He was also the state committee member and looked after Prabhat magazine, a political organ of Maoist's DKSZC, apart from looking after propaganda unit, press and education.