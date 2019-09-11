Top LeT terrorist killed in encounter by security forces in J&K's Sopore

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Asif has been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Sopore district, according to police.

The LeT terrorist Asif was responsible for recent shootout and injuries to three family members of a fruit trader in Sopore.

Two police personnel have also been injured in the encounter in Sopore.

The injured also included a young girl Asma Jan.

He was also responsible for shooting at a migrant labour Shafi Alam in Sopore.

(More details awaited)