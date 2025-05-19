Razaullah Nizamani, alias Abu Saifullah Khalid, a top commander of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was shot dead in Pakistan's Sindh province.

Razaullah Nizamani, alias Abu Saifullah Khalid, a top commander of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was shot dead in Pakistan's Sindh province. He was shot dead by unknown assailants and was declared dead in the hospital on Sunday, May 18, as reported by Pakistani Media. As per reports, Saifullah's security was tightened and was allowed for a limited movement, however as she stepped out, he was targeted and shot. Abu Saifullah Khalid has been involved in some major terrorist attacks in India.

Who was Abu Saifullah?

Razaullah Nizamani alias Abu Saifullah Khalid is a terrorist of the Lashkar--Taiba group, was a close associate of top LeT commander Abu Anas. As per reports, he was born and raised in Matli, Sindh province of Pakistan. He rose through ranks in the terrorist outfit (LeT), first he reported to Abdul Rehman Makki (now dead), relative of Hafiz Saeed. Then he reported to Cheema (now dead), now close to Abu Anas. Lashkar-e-Taiba is a designated terrorist organization by the United Nation, and several countries including India. He also worked in the Jamaat-ud-Dawa, LeT's arm, where he worked on recruitment and fund collection for terrorist attacks.

Mastermind behind terror attacks in India

1. RSS Headquarter Attack (2006)

Abu Saifullah has been the mastermind behind the 2006 attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarter in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

2. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Attack (2005)

He also played a key role in the terrorist attack on the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on December 28, 2025.

3. CRPF Camp Attack in Rampur (2001)

Saifullah is also the mastermind behind the 2001 attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to intelligence reports, Saifullah operated a major LeT module in Nepal, funding and facilitating cross border terrorism on the Indo-Nepal Model. He has been living in Nepal under an operation named “Vinode Kumar,” Khalid and married a local woman, Nagma Banu.

His killing comes days after India Launched Operation Sindoor, striking 9 terror camps in retaliation of Pahalgam terror attack, killing 26 innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.