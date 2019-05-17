Top JeM terrorists killed in encounter at Pulwama

A top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander of Pakistani-origin was among the three terrorists killed in a deadly encounter that broke out in the Dalipora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir on Thursday. The encounter also claimed the life of Army personnel along with one civilian during the exchange of fire.

After receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, the J&K police, along with 55 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian Army and CRPF, launched a cordon and search operation in the village.

Army personnel, identified as Sepoy Sandeep, succumbed to injuries at Army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar. Sandeep was part of the team that was close to the encounter spot and was fired upon as they zeroed in on the terrorists. During the operation, two other Army men and a civilian also suffered injuries are are currently being treated at the hospital.

"As the police and security forces were evacuating civilians from the neighbourhood area around the target house, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately. In the process, one Army jawan Sepoy Sandeep attained martyrdom and one civilian Rayees Dar also lost his life," said the J&K police spokesperson.

The killing of Khalid — a top commander of Jaish — is also being seen as a major success for the security agencies. Sources in the police claimed that Khalid was active in Kashmir for a few years and was wanted in the 2017 suicide attack on a CRPF camp in Lethpora, Pulwama, that left five paramilitary personnel dead.

Police identified the other two local terrorists as Naseer Pandith, a resident of Kareemabad in Pulwama and Umar Mir of Shopian, adding that the duo was involved in several terror activities and were also responsible for killing a policeman on the eve of Eid last year.

Intense clashes were also witnessed around the encounter spot and police used tear smoke shells and pellets to disperse the protestors.