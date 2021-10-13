Top Jaish commander killed in encounter in J&K's Awantipora

Earlier on Tuesday, five terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) were killed in anti-terrorist operations.

In a major success to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Jaish commander Sham Sofi has been killed during an encounter. The gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Pulwama district on Wednesday.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that security officials had received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in Tilwani Mohalla Waggad in the Tral area of ​​Awantipora in the Pulwama district in South Kashmir. After this, the security forces started a cordon and search operation there and the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, after which the security forces retaliated and the encounter started.

According to officials, the encounter is still on and more details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, five terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) were killed in anti-terrorist operations at Tulran and Feeripora villages in the Shopian district.