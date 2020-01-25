Trending#

Top Jaish commander among 3 reportedly trapped terrorists as gunbattle breaks out in J&K's Tral

According to reports, three terrorists are trapped including a top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Qari Yasir.


Abhishek Sharma

Manish Shukla/Khalid

Jan 25, 2020

An encounter broke out on Saturday morning between security forces and terrorists in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Tral area. According to reports, three terrorists are trapped including a top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Qari Yasir.

Yasir is believed to be the hand behind the preparations of Fidayeen squad for the terrorist outfit.

The forces had received inputs following which a search and cordon operation was started in the area. During the search, the  militants opened fire, triggering a retaliation from the security personnel.

On Wednesday, another most wanted member of JeM was killed in an encounter in Awantipora.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)