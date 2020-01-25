Top Jaish commander among 3 reportedly trapped terrorists as gunbattle breaks out in J&K's Tral
According to reports, three terrorists are trapped including a top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Qari Yasir.
Encounter underway in J&K's Tral, three terrorists trapped - Image for representation
Written By
Edited By
Abhishek Sharma
Reported by
Manish Shukla/Khalid
Source
DNA webdesk
An encounter broke out on Saturday morning between security forces and terrorists in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Tral area. According to reports, three terrorists are trapped including a top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Qari Yasir.
Yasir is believed to be the hand behind the preparations of Fidayeen squad for the terrorist outfit.
The forces had received inputs following which a search and cordon operation was started in the area. During the search, the militants opened fire, triggering a retaliation from the security personnel.
On Wednesday, another most wanted member of JeM was killed in an encounter in Awantipora.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)