Top IVF Doctors in India

In recognition of the unwavering commitment to helping individuals and couples achieve their dream of parenthood, we take a moment to honour some of the foremost doctors in reproductive medicine and IVF.

As we mark another year of progress in fertility treatments, here we spotlight the achievements and innovations of these dedicated specialists on World IVF Day.

Dr. Yazhini Selvaraj: Dr. Yazhini Selvaraj, M.D., D.G.O., FICOG, and Diploma in Reproductive Medicine (Germany), is the Managing Director of Ponni Hospital and Madurai Fertility Centre. Dr. Selvaraj has pioneered affordable Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) in Tamil Nadu. Among her career highlights include delivering a record number of over 10,000 babies through ART besides saving numerous fallopian tubes with innovative treatments. It is through research, surgeries, and public awareness campaigns, Dr. Selvaraj has significantly contributed to the field and he continues to advance the field of reproductive medicines.

Dr. Mamta Agnihotri: A distinguished IVF consultant at Raj Hospital Infertility Center, Kanpur, Dr. Mamta Agnihotri, MBBS, MS (Obs & Gynae) holds a Diploma in Reproductive Medicine (Germany). Continuing to advance IVF practices and infertility treatments in Kanpur, Dr. Agnihotri has made significant contributions to reproductive medicine, including achieving Kanpur's first blastocyst baby and pioneering in-house freezing. She also holds diplomas in minimally invasive surgery and ultrasonography. Her notable academic background made her win Rampyari Memorial Gold Medal. Dr. Agnihotri is an active member of FOGSI, IFS, IAGE, UPCOG, and ISAR. She has presented influential papers on Thermachoice and Sono AVC in follicular monitoring.

Dr. Rupashree Purushottam: With extensive expertise in IVF, Dr. Rupashree Purushottam, MBBS, DNB is a leading figure in infertility and cosmetic gynaecology. She is the Clinical Director of Aveta Test Tube Baby Center & Cosmetic Gynaecology Clinic in Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Gaya (Bihar). Dr. Rupashree Purushottam has helped numerous couples achieve parenthood. A Fellow in Reproductive Medicine (Raipur), she is trained in advanced ultrasonography and minimally invasive surgery. Dr. Rupashree Purushottam has been acknowledged for comprehensive approach to patient care.

Dr. Suparna Banerjee: A prominent IVF specialist and Consultant Gynecologist, Dr. Suparna Banerjee is Medical Director of Ankur Fertility Clinic (Kolkata) and Institute of Reproductive Solution (Hooghly). She is a gold medallist in MBBS, DGO, and MD, with FRCOG training from the Peninsular Centre for Reproductive Medicine, UK. Highly acclaimed in reproductive medicines Dr. Banerjee has served in key positions such as Clinical Secretary of ISAR Bengal and Secretary of the Subfertility and Reproductive Endocrinology Committee of BOGS. She is known for her contributions to national and international conferences and publications. Dedicated to advancing infertility treatments Dr. Banerjee is helping couples achieve parenthood. She

Dr. Varsha K. Jhunjhunwala: Dr. Varsha K. Jhunjhunwala, MBBS, MD (O&G), DNB, DGO, FCPS with Advanced Infertility Training from Germany, is the Director of Jhunjhunwala IVF Centre, Nagpur, Maharashtra. With over a decade of experience in infertility treatment, she has successfully delivered more than 500 IVF babies in her distinguished career. A top graduate from Seth GS Medical College & K.E.M. Hospital, Dr. Jhunjhunwala completed her Senior Residency at Lady Hardinge Medical College. She specialises in advanced laparoscopy and hysteroscopy, Highly regarded for managing infertility and high-risk pregnancies, Dr. Jhunjhunwala has chaired sessions at national conferences organized by FOGSI's Infertility and Endoscopy Committees. All through these endeavours she has been contributing significantly to reproductive endocrinology and ART.

Dr. T. Ramani Devi: Dr. T. Ramani Devi, MD, DGO, FICS, FICOG, has significantly contributed to the field of IVF. She is the Managing Director of Ramakrishna Medical Centre LLP and Janani Fertility Centre. As the National Vice-President of FOGSI in 2020 and an International Advisory Board Member of the Fertility Society of Bangladesh, she is a prominent figure in reproductive medicine. She has won over ten gold medals in her UG and PG studies, five FOGSI Awards, and numerous other accolades. A leading voice in infertility treatment and endometriosis, Dr. T. Ramani Devi has authored over 30 book chapters and 23 scientific papers.

Dr. Sudha S: An esteemed Obstetrician and Gynaecologist with over 22 years of experience, Dr. Sudha S specialises in infertility and laparoscopic surgery.She is currently serving as the Senior Consultant Gynaecologist at TX Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Dr. Sudha S holds an MBBS from Osmania Medical College, a DGO, and an MD in Obstetrics and Gynaecology from Dr. NTR University. She has previously been associated with Bristlecone Hospitals, Kirloskar Hospital, Suman Chandra Hospital, Kamineni Hospital, and Virinchi Hospital. A life member of the Indian Medical Association and FOGSI, Dr. Sudha received the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Healthcare Excellence Award in 2021.

Dr. Kunal Doshi: Dr. Kunal Doshi, FICOG, FCPS, DGO, DFP, is a distinguished IVF consultant with affiliations at Ashish Maternity and Nursing Home, Ashish Women Care and Fertility Clinic, and Surya Women and Childcare Hospital in Mumbai, as well as Pacific Medical College and Hospital in Udaipur. Dr. Doshi has made significant contributions to the field of infertility. He has been the Joint Secretary of FOGSI (2024-2025). He is an invited faculty member at numerous national and local conferences. A Shan S. Ratnam Awardee (YGA 2019). He has authored chapters in various textbooks and journals. All these achievements aptly solidify his expertise and influence in reproductive medicine..

Dr. Shakti Kumar Tripathy: Dr. Shakti Kumar Tripathy is a renowned Fertility Specialist and Gynae-Laparoscopist at Dr. Shakti & Dr. Ipsita Skin Fertility Institute. The institute has its branches in Bargarh, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Burla, Balangir, and Bhawanipatna. An MS in O&G from SCB MC Cuttack, he is a Fellow in Reproductive Medicine (CRAFT, Kerala) and trained in advanced ultrasound and minimally invasive surgery. He has a diploma in Reproductive Medicine from Germany and has trained in embryo transfer in Amsterdam. Founder of Shakti Foundation, Dr. Tripathy has received numerous awards. Among these also include FOGSI's Best Paper and the National Youth ICON award. He has over 50 faculty presentations.

Dr. Ruhi Yasmin: Dr. Ruhi Yasmin, MBBS, MS (Obs & Gynae), has distinguished herself as an expert in IVF and infertility treatments. Highly regarded for her dedication and expertise, she is the Director of Metro IVF in Darbhanga, Bihar. Dr. Yasmin completed her MBBS at Sri Krishna Medical College, Muzaffarpur, and then her MS in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. She has served as an Assistant Professor at Darbhanga Medical College & Hospital. Earlier she held the position of Senior Resident at the same institution. Dr. Yasmin has contributed significantly to advancing IVF and infertility treatments. Recognized for her ability to learn new technologies and techniques, she ensures that she stays at the forefront of advancements in her field.

Dr. Ritu Jain: Dr. Ritu Jain is the founder of the first IVF centre in Saharanpur named Divya Mangalam IVF Centre. At this centre she leads a team of fertility specialists, embryologists, and support staff. A renowned infertility specialist, she has developed and implemented cutting-edge fertility treatments and protocols. Dr. Jain has diagnosed and treated a wide range of infertility cases. She has performed various assisted reproductive techniques (ART), including IVF, ICSI, and IUI. Dr. Jain has also collaborated with multidisciplinary teams to ensure comprehensive patient care.

Achieving excellence in their profession all these doctors are known for their efforts towards advancing the field of IVF. As we celebrate World IVF Day, we must acknowledge and commend their invaluable contributions to this crucial field.

