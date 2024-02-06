Top influencer marketing agency in India

With influencer marketing, videos are highly customisable, engaging, and now it has become a superior approach of marketing.

Influencer marketing is the most agile marketing methodology that we currently have. Brands, agencies, and companies are integrating it in their marketing. But why? Because it possesses the capability of providing very targeted audiences, for e.g. food brands can market through food YouTubers that have a food loving audience, car enthusiasts can be approached via auto influencers, and nowadays most healthy product brands are approaching entrepreneurs etc. And, hence influencer marketing gives powerful results.

With influencer marketing, videos are highly customisable, engaging, and now it has become a superior approach of marketing.

Let’s discuss with the facts and statistics:-

Convince and Convert reported that among all the brands who utilise influencer marketing, top 13% businesses make more than 20$ on every 1$ spent.

According to Shopify, 69% of the customers trust influencers recommended products.

So, how to strategically align the factors to create a highly dynamic and effective influencer marketing? The simple answer is with a top influencer marketing agency.

Yes! The influencer marketing services that they provide are tried and tested. They possess influencer marketing experts who are highly adept in curating a tailored influencer campaign for the brand. They have the right experience to mix and match the right combination of strategy, innovation and content creators.

Let’s see what services an influencer marketing agency in India provides.

Top Influencer Marketing Services in India

1. Instagram Influencer marketing

Instagram is one of the most effective platforms for influencer marketing. There are more than 2.4 billion monthly active users of Instagram. With the right Instagram influencer marketing agency in India, brands can leverage their best in class services to tap into this huge audience base and can garner brand specific KPIs. Few of the niches who are doing wonders on Instagram are Fashion, Beauty and Beauty Products, and Lifestyle as on Instagram, there is a super active audience that engages with these types of contents. And, hence influencer marketing on Instagram delivers great results.

2. YouTube Influencer Marketing

YouTube is a great platform to promote through video format. Millions of audience and influencers consume and create content respectively. A top influencer marketing agency in India can help brands to create YouTube specific campaigns and brands can gain high ROIs. Niches like finance and electronics brands are already getting high engagement. Food brands, Electronic brands and lifestyle brands are also getting good traction.

3. Facebook Influencer Marketing

According to statista, Facebook is still one of the most used social media platforms in India. Brands can use the influencer marketing services which are highly agile and relevant to facebook platform. Brands from niches like fashion, lifestyle, travel, and beauty are getting good engagement.

4. Linkedin Influencer Marketing

Linkedin is one of the best platforms for connection building between B2B, B2C, etc. Brands can carry out TVC amplification, hiring campaigns, Product launches, etc. Linkedin is also showing good results for various niches like technology, lifestyle, and finance.

Brands can leverage the cross platform campaign placement. But let's see more about key attributes that are present in the best influencer marketing agency in India.

Key Attributes Of The Best Influencer Marketing Company in India

●Intelligent Assessment

A thorough assessment of the competitive market segment places the ability of a campaign to reach a wider audience base. Moreover, it also paints a data-oriented picture about prevailing trends, topics in demand, etc. It can be utilised to curate the best possible campaign.

●Network of Influencers

Network of influencers from all niches saves time and with prior understanding of how they work, their content quality, etc. enhances the overall quality of campaign and brand’s performance.

●Strategic Ideation

An influencer marketing campaign has various nodes and each node is co-equal. For instance, influencer selection, influencer-brand objective alignment, etc. The top influencer marketing company in India will be sensitive enough to give attention to minute details for high campaign efficiency.

●Swift placement

Social media platforms are now-a-days interconnected with each other. An influencer marketing campaign effectiveness increases when it is dynamic and the ability to perform on various social media platforms.

●Performance Optimisation

Every campaign is curated on pre-defined datasets. When the campaign is live, it provides a new set of data and live reporting. It can be utilised to make the ongoing campaign highly percolative.

It brings us to the question, who is the best influencer marketing services provider?

Grynow - The Best Influencer Marketing Agency in India

Grynow Media is the most professional influencer marketing service provider. They came into inception in 2017. In due course of time they have set benchmark results and established themselves as industry leaders.

-300 Million+ influencers database

-Influencer Marketing Experts from IITs,IIMs, ISB

-Executed 30,000+ influencer marketing campaigns

-1000 happy clients

-Global Presence

-Winners of Multiple awards

Grynow offers very effective and efficient campaign creation. They also have low turnaround time and proactive working environment, which allows brands to focus on their core competence without facing any distortions of campaign curation.

Grynow is the top influencer marketing agency in India. Brands can collaborate and unlock the strategy with a high value proposition to increase their ROIs more than 20X.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.