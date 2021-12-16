Top Indian Scientist warns against thinking Omicron strain causes mild disease

A top scientist and Director of the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), Dr Anurag Agrawal has dismissed claims that the Omicron strain only causes mild disease. He warned that the early phase of a variant is always mild because even mild viruses have the capability of bringing the entire healthcare system to its knees.

Dr Anurag Agrawal claimed that we can know about the new variant better by the end of December. "It is too early to conclude anything on Omicron at least before the end of December," he said. He adviced that India should hope for the best but prepare for the worst.

Agrawal compared South Africa and India and concluded that it may not be correct to conclude that India is placed better. The Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) which is under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has been sequencing the SARS-CoV-2 genes to detect Omicron and understand how it works.

The World Health Organisation has said that so far 77 countries have reported cases of Omicron variant. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant. He also expressed concern that people are dismissing the strain as mild.

"Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems," WHO Chief said.